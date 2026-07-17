How to start with MQL5 - page 32
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Here is my screenshot example for GBPUSD every position charges 0.10 at opening 0.05 and after close another 0.05
Why are you showing MOBILE TERMINAL? You need to look in the terminal for the desktop version of Windows!
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How to start with MQL5
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.10.16 13:03
Show the "trade" tab of your terminal - I'm interested in what you write in the "Commission" column.
Why are you showing MOBILE TERMINAL? You need to look in the terminal for the desktop version of Windows!
my terminal at windows "trade" tab there's no commission column
commission column only appear at "history" tab with total of charges for the order
in this case should i use trade history instead of open trades ?
my terminal at windows "trade" tab there's no commission column
commission column only appear at "history" tab with total of charges for the order
in this case should i use trade history instead of open trades ?
I do not have a symbol on which the commission is taken when opening - so I cannot check it. Please check it yourself.
my terminal at windows "trade" tab there's no commission column
commission column only appear at "history" tab with total of charges for the order
in this case should i use trade history instead of open trades ?
read this small thread with the discussion: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342714 - for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
desktop mt5 miss trading tab "commission"?!
Alain Verleyen, 2020.06.04 02:47
That's not a rule. On MT5, the commission can be charged in a lot of different ways.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170: MQL5 scope, global Strategy Tester and built-in Virtual Hosting updates
MetaQuotes, 2019.10.03 15:18
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 4, 2019 The new version features the following changes:
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Commissions
Information on commissions charged by a broker for the symbol deals. Calculation details are displayed here:
For example, the following entry means that a commission is charged immediately upon deal entry and exit. If the deal volume is between 0 to 10 lots, a commission of 1.2 USD is charged per operation. If the deal volume is between 11 to 20 lots, a commission of 1.1 USD is charged per each lot of the deal.
0 - 10 | 1.2 USD per deal
11 - 20 | 1.1 USD per lot
In all cases, it's not available in the Trade Tab.
I do not have a symbol on which the commission is taken when opening - so I cannot check it. Please check it yourself.
thank you for your help
if i want to count commission after trde closed how i do that
thanks in advance
read this small thread with the discussion: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342714 - for example:
Last N DEAL_ENTRY_OUT
Code: 'Last N DEAL_ENTRY_OUT.mq5'
Result:
read this small thread with the discussion: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342714 - for example:
i m using a third party EA. it has an option " back tester simulated commission"...set to 7.0 by default.
what is it and if i set it to zero then??
thanks in advance.
i m using a third party EA. it has an option " back tester simulated commission"...set to 7.0 by default.
what is it and if i set it to zero then??
thanks in advance.
read first post of this thread about commissions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323540