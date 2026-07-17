How to start with MQL5 - page 46
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 36): Supply and Demand Trading with Retest and Impulse Model
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.10 11:16
How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
CodeBase is the largest repository of free programs for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Here, traders and developers can share their scripts, indicators, EAs, and other useful tools written in MQL5. Publishing your own code to CodeBase is a great way to contribute to the community, get feedback, build your reputation, and even attract potential clients.
In this article, we will look at publishing various types of programs in CodeBase: from simple scripts and indicators to EAs with include files. Using real-life examples, we will focus on step-by-step process of publishing each type of program. The article will be useful for those who have decided to post their works for public use for the first time. We will provide general recommendations for publication design – texts and images, codes and attached files.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.11 06:45
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.11 07:09
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.15 06:58
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.18 04:54
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 24): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.23 05:17
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 25): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects (II)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.28 07:57
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 26): Building an EA Using Support and Resistance Zones
We looked at how to manually set up support and resistance zones using the rectangle chart object in Part 24 of this series. This allowed you to create a semi-automated trading system that reacts to the zones you draw. However, what if you want the EA to automatically, without human assistance, identify every support and resistance zone on the chart? This article will specifically address that. As usual, we will cover MQL5 principles in a hands-on, beginner-friendly manner using a project-based approach. You'll discover how to identify these zones programmatically, track price movements surrounding them, and create an EA that responds sensibly to possible reversals.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 27): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5
Welcome back to Part 27 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! Have you ever wondered how MetaTrader 5 can interact with other platforms? If so, you should read this article.
This article will concentrate on understanding the operation of APIs and how MetaTrade 5 may communicate with external servers through the WebRequest() function. To make the learning process more applicable, we will work on a small project in which MetaTrader 5 integrates with Telegram. You will discover how to use the Telegram API to send, edit, and remove messages from MetaTrader 5 with this project.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 28): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (II)
Welcome back to Part 28 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we explored the idea of APIs, discussed the WebRequest function's essential parameters, and talked about using it to connect to external servers. That lesson laid the foundation for understanding how data flows between MetaTrader 5 and other platforms.