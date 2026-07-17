How to start with MQL5 - page 45
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 05:57
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns
If you’ve been trying to understand this concept in depth, this article is for you. This particular article will introduce you to the concept, covering the structure of harmonic patterns along with the essential Fibonacci extension and retracement tools used to define them.
We will explore the essential elements of some of the most well-known harmonic structures, including the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, and Crab patterns, as well as the precise Fibonacci measurements that define them. Since even a slight divergence can render the setup invalid, it is important to understand these ratios. The next article will concentrate on using this knowledge to programmatically apply it to MQL5, allowing for the automatic identification of both bearish and bullish harmonic patterns.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:49
Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge
The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.
MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.11 05:52
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository
At the time this article is being written, the new repository is already available for use, but MetaEditor integration has not yet been completed. Thus, while MetaEditor remains the main development environment, developers are still limited to MQL Storage based on SVN.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.12 05:08
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.20 09:06
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.24 03:00
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects
In the second part of our transition to MQL5 Algo Forge, we focused on solving one of the important challenges –working with multiple repositories. Using the combination of the Adwizard library project and the Simple Candles Expert Advisor, we encountered and successfully resolved issues mostly related to file inclusion paths and branch merging. We also tried to use MetaEditor tools (where possible) throughout the entire workflow, from creating a separate branch for fixes to merging it via a Pull Request. However, where MetaEditor functionality was not enough, we switched to the MQL5 Algo Forge web interface, an external Git client in Visual Studio Code, or Git console commands. This clearly demonstrated how even in individual development, you can apply Git best practices to maintain order and a clear history of changes within your project.In this article, we finally turn to this promising, yet more complex, task: how to practically connect and use libraries from third-party repositories within MQL5 Algo Forge. And not "someday in the future" but right now, without waiting for further development of MetaEditor's repository tools.
The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 1): Introduction with CTrade, CiMA, and CiATR
The MQL5 Standard Library is the perfect embodiment of this principle. It is not a cryptic set of rules to be mastered, but rather a collection of powerful, pre-built tools designed to eliminate repetitive tasks. Think of it not as inventing the wheel from scratch, but as assembling a high-performance vehicle from expertly crafted parts. The library provides the puzzle pieces; your job is to join them to create a complete picture.
This article series is designed to be that guide. Whether you're a newcomer eager to build your first expert advisor or a seasoned pro looking to streamline your code, we will demystify the Standard Library. Our goal is to show you how to construct complex, robust trading systems with minimal boilerplate code, leveraging the work already done by MetaQuotes' developers.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Harmonic Trading
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.25 05:31
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 34): Trendline Breakout System with R-Squared Goodness of Fit
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 35): Creating a Breaker Block Trading System