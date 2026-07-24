Where Do I start from? - page 15

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Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators

Welcome back to our MQL5 series! So far, we’ve covered a lot, including dealing with built-in indicators, creating Expert Advisors, exploring fundamental MQL5 concepts, and putting our knowledge to use through practical projects. It's time to advance by learning how to create a custom indicator from scratch. We'll gain a  more in-depth understanding of how indicators operate internally, allowing us complete control over their operation and design rather than depending on built-in features. Have you ever wondered how the Moving Average or MACD, two of MQL5's built-in indicators, are created? If there were no such functions as iRSI or iMA, could you still build indicators? 

Using a project-based approach, we will divide the process into two main parts. First, without utilizing the iMA function, we will build a Moving Average indicator entirely from scratch. Next, we'll go one step further and transform the Moving Average from the conventional line shape into a candle-style indication. In addition, this practical method will open up new avenues for developing trading tools that are specifically suited to your requirements.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
Learn how to build a custom indicator in MQL5. With a project-based approach. This beginner-friendly guide covers indicator buffers, properties, and trend visualization, allowing you to learn step-by-step.
 

Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part IV): About Arrays, Functions and Global Terminal Variables

Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part IV): About Arrays, Functions and Global Terminal Variables

In this article I will cover three global topics:

  • Data arrays, which complete the main part about the data inside the program.
  • Global terminal variables, allowing the exchange of simple data between different MQL5 programs. 
  • Some of the feature of functions and their interactions with variables.
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part IV): About Arrays, Functions and Global Terminal Variables
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part IV): About Arrays, Functions and Global Terminal Variables
  • www.mql5.com
The article is a continuation of the series for beginners. It covers in detail data arrays, the interaction of data and functions, as well as global terminal variables that allow data exchange between different MQL5 programs.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 13): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (II)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 13): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (II)

Welcome back to our MQL5 series! Part 12 of this series explored the fundamentals of building custom indicators in MQL5. We created a Moving Average indicator from scratch, implementing its logic manually instead of relying on built-in functions. Then, we extended this knowledge by transforming it into a Moving Average in candle format, demonstrating how to manipulate graphical elements within an indicator.

This article will cover a strategy that is solely intended for educational purposes. It is not meant to be a trading strategy that guarantees success or financial advice. Before using strategy in live trading, always test them in a risk-free setting.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 13): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (II)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 13): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (II)
  • www.mql5.com
This article guides you through building a custom Heikin Ashi indicator from scratch and demonstrates how to integrate custom indicators into an EA. It covers indicator calculations, trade execution logic, and risk management techniques to enhance automated trading strategies.
 

Password Reset issues. I deleted my emails to free up space and cannot get them back. My loggin information was in one of the emails. I am currently logged in to the community but cannot remember my current password. I am scared to death to log out in fear I won't be able to get back in. To change my password requires my old password. When I try to have a new email sent, it says it will send an email to me with a verification code but when I enter my email it does not send it. Please HELP!!!

[Deleted]  
@TMG Contracting #:

Password Reset issues. I deleted my emails to free up space and cannot get them back. My loggin information was in one of the emails. I am currently logged in to the community but cannot remember my current password. I am scared to death to log out in fear I won't be able to get back in. To change my password requires my old password. When I try to have a new email sent, it says it will send an email to me with a verification code but when I enter my email it does not send it. Please HELP!!!

If you don't remember your MQL5 Community password, but you still have the same email address, then you can use the following link to reset your password—https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

If however, your email address is now different and have no access to the original one, then contact the Service Desk for assistance— Contacts and requests

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 14): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (III)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 14): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (III)

We will create an indicator that resembles Harmonic Patterns to implement this. The logic we'll use can be modified to identify and depict different Harmonic Patterns, even though we won't be concentrating on any particular one (such as Gartley, Bat, or Butterfly). Instead of building a fully effective Harmonic Pattern detector, the main objective is to learn how to use chart objects in MQL5 to develop indicators. In Part 9 of this series, we looked at how to build and work with objects like trend lines, rectangles, and labels in MQL5, which is where we first covered using chart objects. Building on that knowledge, this piece will apply it to developing of indicators. By the end, you will have a firm grasp on how to develop unique visual indications by working with chart items dynamically.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 14): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (III)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 14): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (III)
  • www.mql5.com
Learn to build a Harmonic Pattern indicator in MQL5 using chart objects. Discover how to detect swing points, apply Fibonacci retracements, and automate pattern recognition.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 15): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (IV)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 15): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (IV)

Welcome back to the Introduction to MQL5 series! You'll discover that this article will build directly on the ideas and techniques we've already discussed in previous articles. Since we'll be using a lot of what we've learned so far, this part will actually seem more like a continuation than a new beginning. By now, you should have a solid understanding of the MQL5 basics, and in this article, we’ll take things a step further by combining that knowledge to develop more interesting custom indicator.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 15): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (IV)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 15): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (IV)
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, you'll learn how to build a price action indicator in MQL5, focusing on key points like low (L), high (H), higher low (HL), higher high (HH), lower low (LL), and lower high (LH) for analyzing trends. You'll also explore how to identify the premium and discount zones, mark the 50% retracement level, and use the risk-reward ratio to calculate profit targets. The article also covers determining entry points, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) levels based on the trend structure.
 
 

From Novice to Expert: Auto-Geometric Analysis System

From Novice to Expert: Auto-Geometric Analysis System

Today’s discussion aims to address the challenge of analyzing candlestick patterns using geometric approaches. In our recent article, From Novice to Expert: Programming Candlesticks, we focused on identifying simple candlestick patterns, which are typically composed of just a few candles. However, when working with larger sequences of candlesticks, pattern recognition becomes more complex, as consistency tends to diminish over long series.
From Novice to Expert: Auto-Geometric Analysis System
From Novice to Expert: Auto-Geometric Analysis System
  • www.mql5.com
Geometric patterns offer traders a concise way to interpret price action. Many analysts draw trend lines, rectangles, and other shapes by hand, and then base trading decisions on the formations they see. In this article, we explore an automated alternative: harnessing MQL5 to detect and analyze the most popular geometric patterns. We’ll break down the methodology, discuss implementation details, and highlight how automated pattern recognition can sharpen a trader's market insights.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 17): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (II)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 17): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (II)

Welcome back to Part 17 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! This part continues to build on everything we’ve explored so far, using our signature project-based approach to help you sharpen your MQL5 skills through real-world examples. In Part 16, we focused on the Head and Shoulders pattern, building an Expert Advisor that could automatically detect it, place trades, and even visualize it on the chart. It was a great way to learn how to work with chart patterns in MQL5.

For this article, I had originally intended to use a single continuation or reversal pattern, such as the Flag, Falling Wedge, or Rising Wedge. However, when I dug further, I discovered something crucial: a lot of these patterns have a similar structure and frequently depend on trend line breaks or reversals. This section will therefore concentrate on developing an Expert Advisor that can identify and trade trend line breakouts and reversal situations, rather than restricting ourselves to a single pattern. With a few adjustments, you may apply these fundamental ideas to various chart patterns after you have mastered them.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 17): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (II)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 17): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (II)
  • www.mql5.com
This article teaches beginners how to build an Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5 that trades based on chart pattern recognition using trend line breakouts and reversals. By learning how to retrieve trend line values dynamically and compare them with price action, readers will be able to develop EAs capable of identifying and trading chart patterns such as ascending and descending trend lines, channels, wedges, triangles, and more.
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