Where Do I start from? - page 15
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Introduction to MQL5 (Part 12): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators
Welcome back to our MQL5 series! So far, we’ve covered a lot, including dealing with built-in indicators, creating Expert Advisors, exploring fundamental MQL5 concepts, and putting our knowledge to use through practical projects. It's time to advance by learning how to create a custom indicator from scratch. We'll gain a more in-depth understanding of how indicators operate internally, allowing us complete control over their operation and design rather than depending on built-in features. Have you ever wondered how the Moving Average or MACD, two of MQL5's built-in indicators, are created? If there were no such functions as iRSI or iMA, could you still build indicators?
Using a project-based approach, we will divide the process into two main parts. First, without utilizing the iMA function, we will build a Moving Average indicator entirely from scratch. Next, we'll go one step further and transform the Moving Average from the conventional line shape into a candle-style indication. In addition, this practical method will open up new avenues for developing trading tools that are specifically suited to your requirements.
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part IV): About Arrays, Functions and Global Terminal Variables
In this article I will cover three global topics:
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 13): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (II)
Welcome back to our MQL5 series! Part 12 of this series explored the fundamentals of building custom indicators in MQL5. We created a Moving Average indicator from scratch, implementing its logic manually instead of relying on built-in functions. Then, we extended this knowledge by transforming it into a Moving Average in candle format, demonstrating how to manipulate graphical elements within an indicator.This article will cover a strategy that is solely intended for educational purposes. It is not meant to be a trading strategy that guarantees success or financial advice. Before using strategy in live trading, always test them in a risk-free setting.
Password Reset issues. I deleted my emails to free up space and cannot get them back. My loggin information was in one of the emails. I am currently logged in to the community but cannot remember my current password. I am scared to death to log out in fear I won't be able to get back in. To change my password requires my old password. When I try to have a new email sent, it says it will send an email to me with a verification code but when I enter my email it does not send it. Please HELP!!!
Password Reset issues. I deleted my emails to free up space and cannot get them back. My loggin information was in one of the emails. I am currently logged in to the community but cannot remember my current password. I am scared to death to log out in fear I won't be able to get back in. To change my password requires my old password. When I try to have a new email sent, it says it will send an email to me with a verification code but when I enter my email it does not send it. Please HELP!!!
If you don't remember your MQL5 Community password, but you still have the same email address, then you can use the following link to reset your password—https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
If however, your email address is now different and have no access to the original one, then contact the Service Desk for assistance— Contacts and requests
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 14): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (III)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 15): A Beginner's Guide to Building Custom Indicators (IV)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
From Novice to Expert: Auto-Geometric Analysis System
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 17): Building Expert Advisors Using Technical Chart Patterns (II)
Welcome back to Part 17 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! This part continues to build on everything we’ve explored so far, using our signature project-based approach to help you sharpen your MQL5 skills through real-world examples. In Part 16, we focused on the Head and Shoulders pattern, building an Expert Advisor that could automatically detect it, place trades, and even visualize it on the chart. It was a great way to learn how to work with chart patterns in MQL5.
For this article, I had originally intended to use a single continuation or reversal pattern, such as the Flag, Falling Wedge, or Rising Wedge. However, when I dug further, I discovered something crucial: a lot of these patterns have a similar structure and frequently depend on trend line breaks or reversals. This section will therefore concentrate on developing an Expert Advisor that can identify and trade trend line breakouts and reversal situations, rather than restricting ourselves to a single pattern. With a few adjustments, you may apply these fundamental ideas to various chart patterns after you have mastered them.