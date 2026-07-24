Where Do I start from? - page 13
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Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 1): A Procedural Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor
In the world of software development, programming paradigms are the guiding blueprints for writing and organizing code. Much like choosing from different routes to reach a destination, different programming approaches or paradigms exist for accomplishing tasks using MQL5.In two articles, we will explore the basic programming paradigms necessary to build trading tools with MQL5. My goal is to share effective and best-practice methods that produce great results with short and efficient code. I'll explain each programming style and demonstrate it by creating a fully functional Expert Advisor.
Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 2): An Object-Oriented Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor
In the first article I introduced programming paradigms and focused on how to implement procedural programming in MQL5. I also explored functional programming. After gaining a deeper understanding of how procedural programming works, we created a basic price action expert advisor using the exponential moving average indicator (EMA) and candlestick price data.
This article will take a deeper dive into the object-oriented programming paradigm. We'll then apply this knowledge to transform the procedural code of the previously developed expert advisor from the first article into object-oriented code. This process will deepen our understanding of the main differences between these two programming paradigms.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 5): A Beginner's Guide to Array Functions in MQL5
Part 5 of our series will introduce you to the fascinating world of MQL5, designed especially for complete novices looking for a gentle introduction to the intricacies of array functions. This section aims to dismantle the misconceptions that are frequently associated with array functions, guaranteeing that each line of code is not only understood but comprehended thoroughly. Regardless of prior coding experience, I sincerely believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn about the MQL5 language, which is why I will always be committed to creating an inclusive environment.
In this article, simplicity and clarity are the primary themes. I want to serve as a conduit for people who are curious about coding and the uncharted territory of it. Though they can be confusing at first, I intend to walk you through each array function one line at a time so that you have a fun and educational learning experience. Together, we will solve the puzzles surrounding array functions and equip you with the knowledge necessary to successfully negotiate the complex world of algorithmic trading. This isn't just an article—it's an invitation to go on an amazing journey of coding transformation.
Trader-friendly stop loss and take profit
And just to remind about how to start -
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Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.23 06:33
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part I): Getting started with programming
I sometimes receive private messages from those who want to learn how to create their own Expert Advisors or indicators. Although there is a lot of material on this site and on the Internet in general, including very good resources with examples, beginners still need help. Some users seek more consistency in presentation, others require clarity or something else. Sometimes users ask: "Add comments to the code of a working Expert Advisor, I will understand everything and make the same one myself!" But, after they see a hundred lines of code, they get scared, confused and give up the idea. Instead, they say: "Better create an Expert Advisor for me."
Anyway, there are people who still want to "understand everything". This is when a step-by-step guide, explaining things from simple to complex, may come in handy. Well, users can't find such a step-by-step guide for the MQL5 language.
I am starting this series of articles specifically for beginners, for those who are encountering programming for the first time and are willing to learn it. These articles are intended for traders who no longer want to depend on programmers and wish to understand how everything works. The articles offer consistent and detailed information, with pictures and examples, guiding readers to the level of "MQL5 language proficiency".
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 5): A Beginner's Guide to Array Functions in MQL5
Part 5 of our series will introduce you to the fascinating world of MQL5, designed especially for complete novices looking for a gentle introduction to the intricacies of array functions. This section aims to dismantle the misconceptions that are frequently associated with array functions, guaranteeing that each line of code is not only understood but comprehended thoroughly. Regardless of prior coding experience, I sincerely believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn about the MQL5 language, which is why I will always be committed to creating an inclusive environment.
In this article, simplicity and clarity are the primary themes. I want to serve as a conduit for people who are curious about coding and the uncharted territory of it. Though they can be confusing at first, I intend to walk you through each array function one line at a time so that you have a fun and educational learning experience. Together, we will solve the puzzles surrounding array functions and equip you with the knowledge necessary to successfully negotiate the complex world of algorithmic trading. This isn't just an article—it's an invitation to go on an amazing journey of coding transformation.
Next part -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.30 10:06
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 6): A Beginner's Guide to Array Functions in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.09 19:39
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 7): Beginner's Guide to Building Expert Advisors and Utilizing AI-Generated Code in MQL5
The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence in today's technological landscape has sparked discussions regarding the future of coding. Some argue that code produced by AI could replace the need for conventional coding knowledge. But nothing could be further from reality than this. This article seeks to dispel this myth and highlight the importance of knowing how to code. We're going to reveal ways you can incorporate AI-generated code into our programming projects in a seamless way so that it complements rather than replaces our skills. So, let's get started and utilize MQL5 programming fully without any delay. Prepare to apply theory to real-world situations, and let's work some magic!
In this article, we will cover the following topics:
How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service
MQL5 Freelance is a specialized service for trading application developers. Traders come here when they need custom-made trading robots, indicators, and other utility apps developed in MQL5/MQL4, Python, C++, and other modern programming languages.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.29 10:21
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 8): Beginner's Guide to Building Expert Advisors (II)
Having already studied the fundamentals of MQL5, you are now prepared to take on one of the most important tasks associated with algorithmic trading: creating a working Expert Advisor. As I indicated in the previous article, We will use a project-based approach for this series. This method helps in both comprehending abstract ideas and recognizing how they are used in practical situations. You will have a firm grasp of how to automate trading decisions based on candlestick patterns and predetermined conditions by the time you finish this guide.In this article, we will focus on developing an EA that uses the candlestick analysis from the previous day to determine its trading direction. The EA will concentrate on selling for the day if the most recent daily candlestick is bearish and buying if it is bullish. The EA will also verify its trading signals by utilizing the close price of the day's first 1-hour candlestick. There won't be more than one open position at any given time, and the daily maximum of two trades will be enforced. It will function under stringent trade limits. Furthermore, its operation will be limited to the designated trading hours of Monday to Wednesday.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.31 16:25
Practicing the development of trading strategies
A trading strategy is a fixed plan that is designed to achieve a profitable return by going long or short in markets. By combining various ideas, traders can develop their own strategies to meet their specific needs and style preferences.
The number of possible trading strategies is so large that even classifying them becomes a difficult task. However, there is a certain set of elements that most of trading strategies usually include.An important step in creating a strategy is testing. Using the strategy tester, you can evaluate the features of a trading strategy, its advantages and disadvantages. If necessary, you make the necessary changes. In addition, the tester enables the selection of optimal strategy parameters that can improve trading results.