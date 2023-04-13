MT5 real FUTURES broker

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Hello,

is anyone aware of any futures broker that offer its client the MT5 trading platform? Is there a list of those?

I mean real futures, not CFDs. Futures that trade on CME Globex and Eurex exchanges.

Thank you.

 
slofutures:

Hello,

is anyone aware of any futures broker that offer its client the MT5 trading platform? Is there a list of those?

I mean real futures, not CFDs. Futures that trade on CME Globex and Eurex exchanges.

Thank you.


There are many brokers but you can ask them about the procedure to enter to the stock exchange.
For example:

 
And more from the search result here.
 
Sergey Golubev:
And more from the search result here.

Thanks.
 
Sergey Golubev:
And more from the search result here.
Sergey is there specifically a list of CME brokers that use MT5? Thanks  
 
Plumplum:
Sergey is there specifically a list of CME brokers that use MT5? Thanks  


There is no list (does not exist).
I used 'search' to find the threads of MetaQuotes about the brokers here to open demo account with them just to check the symbols/instruments they are proposing.

So, you can see:

And some of them (some of those brokers) are having the following:




 
I have an Mt5 futures account with AMP Futures. They are good.
 
Alok Dandekar:
I have an Mt5 futures account with AMP Futures. They are good.

I have one issue with them, everyday couple of times I get negative correction of my balance and reason given is Synchronization. I have still not been able to understand and neither they have been able to explain at all why is there a need for synchronization resulting in negative correction.

There response is that MT5 does that and Metaquotes is responsible for that logic, but what is it ??? Most of the times I get back a positive correction in a lesser amount but on one occasion even that did not happen and the negative synchroniztion was of -$2900. That is a lot of money when I am putting all effort to be profitable.

 
Abhay Agarwal:

I have one issue with them, everyday couple of times I get negative correction of my balance and reason given is Synchronization. I have still not been able to understand and neither they have been able to explain at all why is there a need for synchronization resulting in negative correction.

There response is that MT5 does that and Metaquotes is responsible for that logic, but what is it ??? Most of the times I get back a positive correction in a lesser amount but on one occasion even that did not happen and the negative synchroniztion was of -$2900. That is a lot of money when I am putting all effort to be profitable.

Good question. You should write to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Good question. You should write to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.

How do I find the contact for Metaquotes ServiceDesk
[Deleted]  
Abhay Agarwal: How do I find the contact for Metaquotes ServiceDesk

From your profile, select the "Service Desk" from the menu on the left. Read the following post for more instructions:

Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • 2010.03.09
  • www.mql5.com
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