can you trade the E mini S&p 500
was searching for the Emini S&P with the symbol ES or /ES and it wasn't bringing it up. can you even trade the mini on this platform?
- Emini S&P 500?
- Take Profit/Stop Loss
- MetaTrader 5 trading platform is now available for AMP Futures clients wanting to trade futures
I am not sure ... but I found the following (Just2Trade-MT5 server to open the account in MT5):
E-mini S&P 500 Mar 17:
and more here (and you can look at the other brokes too):
Hello, some forex brokers have a CFD that parallels the ES current mini futures contract. FXCM calls it the SPX500 CFD. I have watched them side by side and prices moved exactly together however the CFD does not roll over like the futures contract... it acts more like the continuous contract.
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