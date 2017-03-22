Stock or CFDs?
Ask the broker.
I think - if your account is connected with some stock exchange so it may be the real stock.
Example: Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9 000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges
For now, I suggest better invest in stocks and if ever you'll be good enough you can also start investng in CFD. As of this moment, you really have to be updated in reading International Stock Market news.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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How can I know if on metatrader 5 I'm buying a real stock or just a CFD? Is buying real stock even possible through this platform?
Thanks.