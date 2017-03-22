Stock or CFDs?

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How can I know if on metatrader 5 I'm buying a real stock or just a CFD? Is buying real stock even possible through this platform?

Thanks. 

 

Ask the broker.
I think - if your account is connected with some stock exchange so it may be the real stock.

Example: Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9 000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges 



 
For now, I suggest better invest in stocks and if ever you'll be good enough you can also start investng in CFD. As of this moment, you really have to be updated in reading International Stock Market news. 
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