Where Do I start from? - page 18

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From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading

From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading

By leveraging the capabilities of MQL5, we can precisely define the times we want to trade and receive alerts accordingly. In our previous discussion, we established the foundation for session visualization, where we uncovered the structure of each trading session—its body, upper wick, and lower wick. That project enabled us to visualize the broader market structure across higher-timeframe sessions, synchronized with lower-timeframe data to reveal the magnified internal price movements and patterns forming within.

From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading
From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading
  • 2025.11.14
  • www.mql5.com
Just because ticks are constantly flowing in doesn’t mean every moment is an opportunity to trade. Today, we take an in-depth study into the art of timing—focusing on developing a time isolation algorithm to help traders identify and trade within their most favorable market windows. Cultivating this discipline allows retail traders to synchronize more closely with institutional timing, where precision and patience often define success. Join this discussion as we explore the science of timing and selective trading through the analytical capabilities of MQL5.
 

From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways

From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price PathwaysFrom Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways

Every trader knows the frustrating pattern: you watch a strong impulsive move develop, hesitate as fear and uncertainty take hold, then finally jump in just as the market exhausts its momentum—only to watch your position immediately retrace against you. This "chase and reverse" cycle represents one of the most common and costly mistakes in trading. The emotional whipsaw of fear of missing out (FOMO) followed by the pain of buying high and selling low can devastate both accounts and confidence.
From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways
From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways
  • 2025.11.19
  • www.mql5.com
Fibonacci levels provide a practical framework that markets often respect, highlighting price zones where reactions are more likely. In this article, we build an expert advisor that applies Fibonacci retracement logic to anticipate likely future moves and trade retracements with pending orders. Explore the full workflow—from swing detection to level plotting, risk controls, and execution.
 

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How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.24 12:55

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 28): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (II)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 28): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (II)

Welcome back to Part 28 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we explored the idea of APIs, discussed the WebRequest function's essential parameters, and talked about using it to connect to external servers. That lesson laid the foundation for understanding how data flows between MetaTrader 5 and other platforms.


 

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How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.28 06:25

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 29): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (III)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 29): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (III)

Greetings and welcome back to Part 29 of  the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we covered the elements of a URL and discovered how to use MQL5's API to get the most recent prices from external platforms. Additionally, you learned how to read the JSON response and retrieve the precise information you require.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.04 13:25

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 30): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (IV)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 30): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (IV)

You will learn how to organize comparable elements from various candles into their own dedicated arrays, rather than working with each candle individually. For instance, a single array will have all the opening times from each candle. The open prices, high prices, low prices, close prices, volumes, and any other candle components you like to examine will all be subject to the same analysis. Comparing numbers across days, identifying trends, performing computations, and preparing the data for indicators or trading logic are all made simpler by this methodical approach. After reading this article, you will have a clear and effective method for arranging API candle data, which will improve the readability, scalability, and readability of your MQL5 code and prepare it for more complex analysis.

 

From Novice to Expert: Developing a Geographic Market Awareness with MQL5 Visualization

From Novice to Expert: Developing a Geographic Market Awareness with MQL5 Visualization

In this article, we address that gap by turning the chart itself into a live world map slide player using MQL5 bitmap capabilities. Instead of a static background, we’ll build an intelligent visual layer that highlights the currently active sessions in real time, directly on the chart. It becomes custom theming with a purpose: at a glance, the eye sees which session is driving price, overlaps are instantly recognizable, and your psychology stays anchored to the global rhythm of the market. From there, we’ll move into the core implementation and develop the tools that make this session-aware visualization possible.
From Novice to Expert: Developing a Geographic Market Awareness with MQL5 Visualization
From Novice to Expert: Developing a Geographic Market Awareness with MQL5 Visualization
  • 2025.12.05
  • www.mql5.com
Trading without session awareness is like navigating without a compass—you're moving, but not with purpose. Today, we're revolutionizing how traders perceive market timing by transforming ordinary charts into dynamic geographical displays. Using MQL5's powerful visualization capabilities, we'll build a live world map that illuminates active trading sessions in real-time, turning abstract market hours into intuitive visual intelligence. This journey sharpens your trading psychology and reveals professional-grade programming techniques that bridge the gap between complex market structure and practical, actionable insight.
 
Hello everyone I just signed up to this comm, I need help with where to start on learning mql5 prog language...any app or something useful to learn lessons from. I already got the pdf
 
Patrickson Unzima #:
Hello everyone I just signed up to this comm, I need help with where to start on learning mql5 prog language...any app or something useful to learn lessons from. I already got the pdf

You can read this thread - 

Suggestions on learning MQL

..and - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Suggestions on learning MQL

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.06 11:01

MQL5 Programming for Traders

MQL5 Programming for Traders

The book is divided into 7 parts, each focusing on different aspects of MQL5 programming.

  • Part 1 introduces basic MQL5 programming principles and MetaEditor, the standard MQL5 framework. Users experienced in programming in other languages should note the features of the framework.
  • Part 2 explains the basic terms, such as types, instructions, operators, expressions, variables, code blocks, program structures. It describes how these terms are utilized in MQL5 procedural programming style. Those users who know MQL4 well can skip this part and start reading Part 3.
  • Part 3 deals with object oriented programming (OOP) in MQL5. Despite its similarity to other languages that support the OOP paradigm (especially to C++), MQL5 has certain specific features. To taste, MQL5 is sort of C±±.
  • Part 4 describes common embedded functions which are applicable to in any program.
  • Part 5 covers the architectural features of MQL programs and their "majoring" in types to perform various trading tasks, such as technical analysis using indicators, chart management and marking the charts with imposing graphical objects onto them, and responses to interactive actions and events involving MQL programs.
  • Part 6 explains how to analyze trading environment and automate trading operations using robots. This part also presents the program interaction with tester in various modes, including strategy optimization.
  • Part 7 contains information regarding the extended set of dedicated APIs facilitating the MQL5 integration with adjacent technologies, such as databases, network data exchange, OpenCL, Python, etc.

Suggestions on learning MQL
Suggestions on learning MQL
  • 2018.01.11
  • www.mql5.com
I have some coding experience in go and elixir but i would like to learn mql to eventually automate trading strategies i'm already using manually. Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.13 07:34

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 31): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (V)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 31): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (V)

Welcome back to Part 31 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous articles, we covered the basics of the API and WebRequest function in MQL5. I showed you how to send a request to a server, receive a response, and sort the server response to retrieve important information. Specifically, in the previous article, we retrieved the candle data for the last 5 daily candles of BTCUSDT using the Binance API. We also discussed how to classify related data into separate arrays, such as open, high, low, and close prices. With this organized data, you can build both Expert Advisors and indicators.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.17 07:01

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 32): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VI)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 32): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VI)

Welcome back to Part 32 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! I explained how to use the WebRequest function and API to request candle data from external sources in the previous article. We went over how to get the server response as raw text, how to carefully separate it into individual candles, and how to store the cleaned and arranged candle values on your PC in a structured file. By the end, you had a comprehensive file with well-organized candle data that you could use again at any moment without contacting the server.

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