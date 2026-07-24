Where Do I start from? - page 18
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From Novice to Expert: Time Filtered Trading
By leveraging the capabilities of MQL5, we can precisely define the times we want to trade and receive alerts accordingly. In our previous discussion, we established the foundation for session visualization, where we uncovered the structure of each trading session—its body, upper wick, and lower wick. That project enabled us to visualize the broader market structure across higher-timeframe sessions, synchronized with lower-timeframe data to reveal the magnified internal price movements and patterns forming within.
From Novice to Expert: Predictive Price Pathways
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How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.24 12:55
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 28): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (II)
Welcome back to Part 28 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we explored the idea of APIs, discussed the WebRequest function's essential parameters, and talked about using it to connect to external servers. That lesson laid the foundation for understanding how data flows between MetaTrader 5 and other platforms.
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How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.28 06:25Introduction to MQL5 (Part 29): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (III)
Greetings and welcome back to Part 29 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we covered the elements of a URL and discovered how to use MQL5's API to get the most recent prices from external platforms. Additionally, you learned how to read the JSON response and retrieve the precise information you require.
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How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.04 13:25
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 30): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (IV)
From Novice to Expert: Developing a Geographic Market Awareness with MQL5 Visualization
Hello everyone I just signed up to this comm, I need help with where to start on learning mql5 prog language...any app or something useful to learn lessons from. I already got the pdf
You can read this thread -
Suggestions on learning MQL
..and -
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Suggestions on learning MQL
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.06 11:01
MQL5 Programming for Traders
The book is divided into 7 parts, each focusing on different aspects of MQL5 programming.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.13 07:34
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 31): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (V)
Welcome back to Part 31 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous articles, we covered the basics of the API and WebRequest function in MQL5. I showed you how to send a request to a server, receive a response, and sort the server response to retrieve important information. Specifically, in the previous article, we retrieved the candle data for the last 5 daily candles of BTCUSDT using the Binance API. We also discussed how to classify related data into separate arrays, such as open, high, low, and close prices. With this organized data, you can build both Expert Advisors and indicators.
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How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.17 07:01
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 32): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VI)