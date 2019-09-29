How to add Stock indices to MT5

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Hi there, it seems from the options within the symbols listed on my MT5, apart from all the currency pairs, I only have Gold and Silver available. Can someone please tell if and how to add Oil, Dollar and Euro index, plus the popular key stock indices. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

Any symbol/indices/oil/stocks/and so on are related to the broker.
The broker can add them.
And we as the customers can select the broker according to the symbols and indices proposed for trading.


 

Example - this is Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) chart (Metatrader 5)


 
Read this small thread for more information and examples: Hong Kong stock/Index on MT5
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 real FUTURES broker

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 18:54


There is no list (does not exist).
I used 'search' to find the threads of MetaQuotes about the brokers here to open demo account with them just to check the symbols/instruments they are proposing.

So, you can see:

And some of them (some of those brokers) are having the following:





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