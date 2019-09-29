How to add Stock indices to MT5
Hi there, it seems from the options within the symbols listed on my MT5, apart from all the currency pairs, I only have Gold and Silver available. Can someone please tell if and how to add Oil, Dollar and Euro index, plus the popular key stock indices. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
- Can someone please add time option to this ea
- Can someone please add time option to this ea
- How to add US stock symbols in MT5's market watch window?
Example - this is Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) chart (Metatrader 5)
Read this small thread for more information and examples: Hong Kong stock/Index on MT5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 18:54
There is no list (does not exist).
I used 'search' to find the threads of MetaQuotes about the brokers here to open demo account with them just to check the symbols/instruments they are proposing.
So, you can see:
And some of them (some of those brokers) are having the following:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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