Where Do I start from? - page 14

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From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading 

From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading

When I joined the MQL5 community in 2019, I was a beginner with only manual trading skills on my phone and limited knowledge of algorithmic trading, despite a solid Computer Science background. I wish I had grasped the concepts of algorithmic trading earlier. Initially, I dismissed it and continued manual trading. However, three years later, while working as an electronic technician, I sought to continue trading despite my demanding job. This desire prompted me to learn about algorithmic trading to develop systems that would automate my trading or at least provide actionable signals.

Returning to the MQL5 community felt like finding a home of possibilities. The articles I encountered motivated me to read more, each enriched with valuable skills. Many articles guide readers through algorithm projects, evolving from basic to complex stages. Over the past two years, I have sharpened my MQL5 skills through various custom projects. Learning has become faster with the rapid improvement of technology and resources. I recommend reading this article thoroughly to avoid missing any crucial information.

From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading
From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading
  • www.mql5.com
Unlock your potential! You're surrounded by opportunities. Discover 3 top secrets to kickstart your MQL5 journey or take it to the next level. Let's dive into discussion of tips and tricks for beginners and pros alike.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 9): Understanding and Using Objects in MQL5

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 9): Understanding and Using Objects in MQL5

This project aims to familiarize you with the useful applications of chart objects in MQL5. This practical approach will teach you how to manage trades, improve visual analysis, and display important trading data right on your charts by efficiently integrating and modifying chart objects within your Expert Advisor (EA). To help you better understand how to use these tools for trading decisions and performance tracking, this project will walk you through the process of creating, modifying, and managing various chart objects.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 9): Understanding and Using Objects in MQL5
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 9): Understanding and Using Objects in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Learn to create and customize chart objects in MQL5 using current and historical data. This project-based guide helps you visualize trades and apply MQL5 concepts practically, making it easier to build tools tailored to your trading needs.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1

MetaQuotes, 2024.10.22 09:42

Starting December 1, 2024, the minimum supported versions of the trading platforms will be as follows:

After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will not be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage users to update promptly, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements.

Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1


MetaTrader 5

In the past six months, we have released four MetaTrader 5 updates:

  • Build 4410: Fixed crashes in the desktop platform, improved browser compatibility checks, resolved demo account opening in the web version.
  • Build 4570: Added crosshair mode, line chart and the Market Watch customization in the web version, introduced OpenBLAS library for matrix computations and improved ONNX support in MQL5, implemented various enhancements in the desktop platform.
  • Build 4585: Fixed crashes during debugging and testing of MQL5 programs, as well as memory leaks during compilation.
  • Build 4620: Extended OpenBLAS support, fixed tick history queries.


MetaTrader 4

Each version of MetaTrader 4 comes with performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced security for the Market service.


Download the latest platform version with new features


 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 10): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 10): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5

We will be developing a Relative Strength Index (RSI) EA in this article. One of the most used technical indicators in trading is the RSI. We'll build a tool that tracks market conditions and makes trades automatically by including this indicator in our EA. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is the subject of this article, the ideas we'll discuss apply to most built-in indicators because they all operate on similar principles. Since this series is intended mostly for beginners, my main goal will be to keep the explanations and code as straightforward as possible. I know that for a novice, it is crucial to fully comprehend every stage of the process, including why certain code is written, what each component performs, and how the various parts work together.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 10): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 10): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
This article introduces working with built-in indicators in MQL5, focusing on creating an RSI-based Expert Advisor (EA) using a project-based approach. You'll learn to retrieve and utilize RSI values, handle liquidity sweeps, and enhance trade visualization using chart objects. Additionally, the article emphasizes effective risk management, including setting percentage-based risk, implementing risk-reward ratios, and applying risk modifications to secure profits.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Video: Introduction to the MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

MetaQuotes, 2024.12.06 13:10

The MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is an advanced, fast, and reliable trading solution. It operates on any device across all operating systems and does not require additional software installations. You only need a web browser to access your account.

To help you get acquainted with the web terminal features, we have created a short video. In just 4 minutes, you will learn how to:

  • Connect to your account
  • View quotes and charts
  • Execute trades
  • Analyze markets using indicators and objects
  • Monitor your account status and trading history

Watch the video right here or on our official YouTube channel. Don't forget to like and comment.


 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)

Welcome back to our MQL5 series! We'll discuss a fascinating subject in this chapter that I believe you'll find very useful and fascinating. We looked at how to use MQL5's built-in indicators in the last chapter, paying particular attention to the RSI. Not only that, but we even worked on a practical project that showed you how to incorporate the RSI into your trading approach with ease. We're going one step further this time by including not one but three potent indications in our project (RSI, the Stochastic Oscillator, and the Moving Average). That's not all; you’ll also learn about the intriguing idea of hidden divergence detection through our project. We will specifically discuss how to spot hidden bullish and bearish divergences.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)
  • www.mql5.com
Discover how to develop an Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5 using multiple indicators like RSI, MA, and Stochastic Oscillator to detect hidden bullish and bearish divergences. Learn to implement effective risk management and automate trades with detailed examples and fully commented source code for educational purposes!
[Deleted]  
goldenoge:

Am a total newbie in the forex niche...

Just signed up here on this platform...

Please where do i start from?

I need help...

Anyone willing to put me through?

I'd recommend that you can start with basics of Forex, risk management. Are you looking for specific resource?
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:31

Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part II): Basic data types and use of variable

Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part II): Basic data types and use of variable

In my previous article we looked at the main programs that are used by MQL5 programmers (and came to the conclusion that the MetaEditor IDE is well suited for beginner needs). In addition, we took a quick look at the concept of a function and created a simple script that prints a message in the system log. These messages can be viewed at the bottom of the terminal window in the Experts tab.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:35

Master MQL5 from Beginner to Pro (Part III): Complex Data Types and Include Files

Master MQL5 from Beginner to Pro (Part III): Complex Data Types and Include Files

This article is a continuation of the series for beginners. Here I assume that the reader already has an understanding of the material from the previous two articles.

The first article is an introduction. It assumes that the reader has no prior experience with programming, and introduces the required tools for programmers, describes the main program types, and introduces some basic concepts, in particular, the concept of a "function".

The second article describes operations with data. It introduces the concepts of "literal", "variable", "data type", "operator", etc., and examines the main data modification operators: arithmetic, logical, bitwise, and others


 

Just to remind -

New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics - MT5 news

New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics - the forum thread

New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
  • 2023.10.06
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.metatrader5.com
Successful trading in financial markets requires thoughtful and well-founded decision-making. Comprehensive performance analytics can assist traders in making informed investment decisions and in optimizing their strategies. In this article, we will look at five key performance indices which characterize trading efficiency and stability. 1...
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