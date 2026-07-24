Where Do I start from? - page 14
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From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading
When I joined the MQL5 community in 2019, I was a beginner with only manual trading skills on my phone and limited knowledge of algorithmic trading, despite a solid Computer Science background. I wish I had grasped the concepts of algorithmic trading earlier. Initially, I dismissed it and continued manual trading. However, three years later, while working as an electronic technician, I sought to continue trading despite my demanding job. This desire prompted me to learn about algorithmic trading to develop systems that would automate my trading or at least provide actionable signals.
Returning to the MQL5 community felt like finding a home of possibilities. The articles I encountered motivated me to read more, each enriched with valuable skills. Many articles guide readers through algorithm projects, evolving from basic to complex stages. Over the past two years, I have sharpened my MQL5 skills through various custom projects. Learning has become faster with the rapid improvement of technology and resources. I recommend reading this article thoroughly to avoid missing any crucial information.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 9): Understanding and Using Objects in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1
MetaQuotes, 2024.10.22 09:42
Starting December 1, 2024, the minimum supported versions of the trading platforms will be as follows:
After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will not be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage users to update promptly, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements.
MetaTrader 5
In the past six months, we have released four MetaTrader 5 updates:
MetaTrader 4
Each version of MetaTrader 4 comes with performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced security for the Market service.
Download the latest platform version with new features
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 10): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Video: Introduction to the MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
MetaQuotes, 2024.12.06 13:10
The MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is an advanced, fast, and reliable trading solution. It operates on any device across all operating systems and does not require additional software installations. You only need a web browser to access your account.
To help you get acquainted with the web terminal features, we have created a short video. In just 4 minutes, you will learn how to:
Watch the video right here or on our official YouTube channel. Don't forget to like and comment.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 11): A Beginner's Guide to Working with Built-in Indicators in MQL5 (II)
Am a total newbie in the forex niche...
Just signed up here on this platform...
Please where do i start from?
I need help...
Anyone willing to put me through?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:31
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part II): Basic data types and use of variable
In my previous article we looked at the main programs that are used by MQL5 programmers (and came to the conclusion that the MetaEditor IDE is well suited for beginner needs). In addition, we took a quick look at the concept of a function and created a simple script that prints a message in the system log. These messages can be viewed at the bottom of the terminal window in the Experts tab.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:35
Master MQL5 from Beginner to Pro (Part III): Complex Data Types and Include Files
This article is a continuation of the series for beginners. Here I assume that the reader already has an understanding of the material from the previous two articles.
The first article is an introduction. It assumes that the reader has no prior experience with programming, and introduces the required tools for programmers, describes the main program types, and introduces some basic concepts, in particular, the concept of a "function".
The second article describes operations with data. It introduces the concepts of "literal", "variable", "data type", "operator", etc., and examines the main data modification operators: arithmetic, logical, bitwise, and others
Just to remind -
New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics - MT5 news
New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics - the forum thread