Private Spending q/q reflects a change in Mexican households' spending for consumer goods and services, in the reported quarter compared to the previous one. Private spending is closely related to the aggregate national demand and thus higher than expected values may have a positive impact on the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Private Spending q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.