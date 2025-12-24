CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

India Industrial Production y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Sector:
Business
Low N/D 3.6%
4.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Industrial Production y/y reflects changes in the volume of manufactured goods and in industrial sector activity, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is published by the Central Statistics Office on a monthly basis. Industry sector covers mining, manufacturing and energy companies.

For indicator calculation purposes, production volumes are expressed as the output value. If production of goods takes more than one month (such as for example cars), such goods are accounted as 'Operating Work in Progress'. This allows avoiding spikes which may appear when collecting data in pure quantitative terms. A deflator is used in the value added production calculation.

IIP is a composite index, in which the final value is calculated using production values of individual Indian industries. The index is calculated relative to the base period, which has the benchmark level of 100 (adopted in 2011-2012). The benchmark year data is used as the weight reference, which is updated from time to time to reflect actual changes in the industry structure and composition, which can be connected with technological development, economic reforms and changes in the consumptions structure.

Source agencies select companies for specific groups of products to collect statistics. The agencies are Indian Ministries and government departments, they provide the collected data to the working group of the Ministry of Statistics. Data is published with a time lag of 42 days, every month, on 12th.

The indicator publication is carefully monitored by economists and analysts, as it reflects the effectiveness of the country's economy and its direction. A higher than expected reading can be seen as positive for Indian rupee quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Industrial Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
N/D
3.6%
4.0%
Aug 2025
4.0%
4.6%
4.0%
Jul 2025
4.0%
3.9%
3.5%
Jun 2025
3.5%
1.5%
May 2025
1.5%
2.6%
1.2%
Apr 2025
1.2%
2.7%
2.7%
Mar 2025
2.7%
2.8%
2.9%
Feb 2025
2.9%
2.6%
5.0%
Jan 2025
5.0%
2.7%
3.2%
Dec 2024
3.2%
2.9%
5.2%
Nov 2024
5.2%
3.0%
3.5%
Oct 2024
3.5%
3.3%
3.1%
Sep 2024
3.1%
2.8%
-0.1%
Aug 2024
-0.1%
2.6%
4.8%
Jul 2024
4.8%
4.0%
4.2%
Jun 2024
4.2%
3.5%
5.9%
May 2024
5.9%
5.0%
5.0%
Apr 2024
5.0%
5.3%
4.9%
Mar 2024
4.9%
3.6%
5.7%
Feb 2024
5.7%
3.8%
3.8%
Jan 2024
3.8%
3.1%
3.8%
Dec 2023
3.8%
3.0%
2.4%
Nov 2023
2.4%
1.2%
11.7%
Oct 2023
11.7%
1.0%
5.8%
Sep 2023
5.8%
0.9%
10.3%
Aug 2023
10.3%
0.9%
5.7%
Jul 2023
5.7%
0.9%
3.7%
Jun 2023
3.7%
1.0%
5.2%
May 2023
5.2%
1.2%
4.2%
Apr 2023
4.2%
1.3%
1.1%
Mar 2023
1.1%
1.3%
5.6%
Feb 2023
5.6%
0.9%
5.2%
Jan 2023
5.2%
-0.3%
4.3%
Dec 2022
4.3%
-2.1%
7.1%
Nov 2022
7.1%
-3.7%
-4.0%
Oct 2022
-4.0%
-2.0%
3.1%
Sep 2022
3.1%
-0.1%
-0.8%
Aug 2022
-0.8%
1.3%
2.4%
Jul 2022
2.4%
2.3%
12.3%
Jun 2022
12.3%
3.1%
19.6%
May 2022
19.6%
4.2%
7.1%
Apr 2022
7.1%
5.9%
1.9%
Mar 2022
1.9%
8.2%
1.7%
Feb 2022
1.7%
-67.5%
1.3%
Jan 2022
1.3%
-3.7%
0.4%
Dec 2021
0.4%
69.4%
1.4%
Nov 2021
1.4%
-63.9%
3.2%
Oct 2021
3.2%
36.3%
3.1%
Sep 2021
3.1%
-48.5%
11.9%
Aug 2021
11.9%
71.1%
11.5%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code