The Current Account is part of India's balance of payments, which is a systematized data on all economic transactions between residents and non-residents.

India's Current Account is calculated as the sum of the net trade balance (the difference between exported and imported goods and services), the net factor income (such as interest, dividends, etc.) and net transfer payments (e.g. foreign donations). This means that this balance sheet compared to the balance of payments, the most comprehensive one of the balance sheets, does not include cash flows from capital imports and capital exports and fluctuations in gold and foreign exchange reserves.

A current account surplus increases net external assets and leads to an increase in capital exports in the form of an increase in external assets in the capital account. Some economists interpret this as a sign of weakness, others as its strength. In the case of a current account deficit, this is exactly the opposite. Furthermore, long-lasting, rising external imbalances are seen as causes of financial crises.

In general, however, values that exceed expectations are regarded as positive for the Indian rupee.

Last values: