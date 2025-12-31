Economic Calendar
India Current Account
|Low
|N/D
|$1.330 B
|
$-2.400 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Current Account is part of India's balance of payments, which is a systematized data on all economic transactions between residents and non-residents.
India's Current Account is calculated as the sum of the net trade balance (the difference between exported and imported goods and services), the net factor income (such as interest, dividends, etc.) and net transfer payments (e.g. foreign donations). This means that this balance sheet compared to the balance of payments, the most comprehensive one of the balance sheets, does not include cash flows from capital imports and capital exports and fluctuations in gold and foreign exchange reserves.
A current account surplus increases net external assets and leads to an increase in capital exports in the form of an increase in external assets in the capital account. Some economists interpret this as a sign of weakness, others as its strength. In the case of a current account deficit, this is exactly the opposite. Furthermore, long-lasting, rising external imbalances are seen as causes of financial crises.
In general, however, values that exceed expectations are regarded as positive for the Indian rupee.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "India Current Account" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites