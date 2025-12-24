Trimmed Consumer Price Index y/y reflects percentage changes in prices of goods and services from the consumer perspective, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for the largest share of household expenditures. CPI components with the lowest monthly rates of price change are excluded from the calculation. Trimmed CPI serves as a measure of consumer sentiment and national inflation. Trimmed CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Canadian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Trimmed CPI y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.