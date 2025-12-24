Canada Industrial Product Price Index m/m reflects changes in prices of major domestically produced goods sold by manufacturers in Canada in the specified month compared to the previous month. The calculation is based on producer prices rather than retail prices. All indirect taxes (for example, sales taxes) and the price of transportation services for shipment from manufacturers are excluded from calculation.

Data on industrial product prices are mainly collected by electronic reporting (90%) of about 1,100 companies. The sample is compiled in accordance with the classification of manufacturers by size and product. The sample is usually reviewed once every 5 years, it primarily concerns commodity groups subject to rapid development. About 10% of data are extracted from other sources (in addition to the main survey), such as statistics from state bodies, other economic indicators, etc.

The indicator is one of the most important indicators of economic health. It measures changes in prices for manufactured goods produced in Canada, intended for both domestic consumption and export. Thus it provides a complete description of Canada's manufacturing sector. The same index is used for the calculation of real GDP.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on CAD quotes.

