CheckOpenShort Gets trade volume for a short position. virtual double CheckOpenShort( double price, // price double sl // Stop Loss price ) Parameters price [in] Estimated open price. sl [in] Estimated Stop Loss order price. Return Value Trade volume for a short position. Note The function always returns the predefined fixed trade volume.