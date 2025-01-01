CheckOpenShort

Gets trade volume for a short position.

virtual double CheckOpenShort(

double price,

double sl

)

Parameters

price

[in] Estimated open price.

sl

[in] Estimated Stop Loss price.

Return Value

Trade volume for a short position.

Note

The function returns trade volume for a short position with a predefined fixed margin. The margin is defined by Percent parameter of CExpertMoney base class.