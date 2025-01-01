MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesMoney Management ClassesCMoneyFixedMarginCheckOpenLong CheckOpenLongCheckOpenShort CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position. virtual double CheckOpenLong( double price, // price double sl // Stop Loss price ) Parameters price [in] Estimated open price. sl [in] Estimated Stop Loss price. Return Value Trade volume for a long position. Note The function returns trade volume for a long position with a fixed predefined margin. The margin is defined by Percent parameter of CExpertMoney base class. CMoneyFixedMargin CheckOpenShort