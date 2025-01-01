DocumentationSections
Gets trade volume for a long position.

virtual double  CheckOpenLong(
   double  price,     // price
   double  sl         // Stop Loss price
   )

Parameters

price

[in]  Estimated open price.

sl

[in]  Estimated Stop Loss price.

Return Value

Trade volume for a long position.

Note

The function returns trade volume for a long position with a fixed predefined margin. The margin is defined by Percent parameter of CExpertMoney base class.