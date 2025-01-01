문서화섹션
CMoneyFixedMargin

CMoneyFixedMargin은 미리 정의된 고정 마진을 가진 거래를 기반으로 자금 관리 알고리즘을 구현하기 위해 고안된 클래스입니다.

Description

Declaration

   class CMoneyFixedMargin: public CExpertMoney

Title

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedMargin.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyFixedMargin

그룹별 클래스 메서드

자금 및 위험 관리 메서드

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

롱 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다

virtual CheckOpenShort

숏 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다

클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

CExpertBase 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators

CExpertMoney 클래스에서 상속된 방법

Percent, ValidationSettings, CheckReverse, CheckClose

 