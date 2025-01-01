MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュール資金管理のクラスCMoneyFixedMargin
CMoneyFixedMargin
CMoneyFixedMargin은 미리 정의된 고정 마진을 가진 거래를 기반으로 자금 관리 알고리즘을 구현하기 위해 고안된 클래스입니다.
Description
Declaration
class CMoneyFixedMargin: public CExpertMoney
Title
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedMargin.mqh>
상속 계층
CMoneyFixedMargin
그룹별 클래스 메서드
자금 및 위험 관리 메서드
virtual CheckOpenLong
롱 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다
virtual CheckOpenShort
숏 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다
클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드
CExpertBase 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
CExpertMoney 클래스에서 상속된 방법