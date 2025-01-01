- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
InitPhase
Retourne la phase actuelle de l'initialisation de l'objet.
|
ENUM_INIT_PHASE InitPhase()
Valeur de retour
Phase courant de l'initialisation de l'objet.
Note
L'initialisation de l'objet est faite de plusieurs phases :
1. Démarrage de l'initialisation.
- lancement - après le constructeur
- fin - après la fin avec succès de la méthode Init(...).
- permise - appel de la méthode Init(...)
- non permise - appel de la méthode ValidationSettings() et autres méthodes d'initialisation
2. Phase d'initialisation des paramètres. Durant cette phase, vous devez définir tous les paramètres des objets utilisés pour la création d'indicateurs.
- lancement - après la fin avec succès de la méthode Init(...)
- fin - après la fin avec succès de la méthode ValidationSettings()
- permise - appel des méthodes Symbol(...) et Period(...)
- non permise - appel des méthodes Init(...), SetPriceSeries(...), SetOtherSeries(...) et InitIndicators(...)
3. Vérification des paramètres.
- lancement - après la fin avec succès de la méthode ValidationSettings()
- fin - après la fin avec succès de la méthode InitIndicators(...)
- permise - appel des méthodes Symbol(...), Period(...) et InitIndicators(...)
- non permise - appel de toute autre méthode d'initialisation
4. Fin de l'initialisation.
- lancement - après la fin avec succès de la méthode InitIndicators(...)
- non permise - appel des méthodes d'initialisation