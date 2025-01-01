InitPhase

Retourne la phase actuelle de l'initialisation de l'objet.

ENUM_INIT_PHASE InitPhase()

Valeur de retour

Phase courant de l'initialisation de l'objet.

Note

L'initialisation de l'objet est faite de plusieurs phases :

1. Démarrage de l'initialisation.

- lancement - après le constructeur

- fin - après la fin avec succès de la méthode Init(...).

- permise - appel de la méthode Init(...)

- non permise - appel de la méthode ValidationSettings() et autres méthodes d'initialisation

2. Phase d'initialisation des paramètres. Durant cette phase, vous devez définir tous les paramètres des objets utilisés pour la création d'indicateurs.

- lancement - après la fin avec succès de la méthode Init(...)

- fin - après la fin avec succès de la méthode ValidationSettings()

- permise - appel des méthodes Symbol(...) et Period(...)

- non permise - appel des méthodes Init(...), SetPriceSeries(...), SetOtherSeries(...) et InitIndicators(...)

3. Vérification des paramètres.

- lancement - après la fin avec succès de la méthode ValidationSettings()

- fin - après la fin avec succès de la méthode InitIndicators(...)

- permise - appel des méthodes Symbol(...), Period(...) et InitIndicators(...)

- non permise - appel de toute autre méthode d'initialisation

4. Fin de l'initialisation.

- lancement - après la fin avec succès de la méthode InitIndicators(...)

- non permise - appel des méthodes d'initialisation