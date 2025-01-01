DocumentationSections
InitPhase

Retourne la phase actuelle de l'initialisation de l'objet.

ENUM_INIT_PHASE  InitPhase()

Valeur de retour

Phase courant de l'initialisation de l'objet.

Note

L'initialisation de l'objet est faite de plusieurs phases :

1. Démarrage de l'initialisation.

  - lancement              - après le constructeur
  - fin             - après la fin avec succès de la méthode Init(...).
  - permise          - appel de la méthode Init(...)
  - non permise    - appel de la méthode ValidationSettings() et autres méthodes d'initialisation

2. Phase d'initialisation des paramètres. Durant cette phase, vous devez définir tous les paramètres des objets utilisés pour la création d'indicateurs.

  - lancement             - après la fin avec succès de la méthode Init(...)
  - fin            - après la fin avec succès de la méthode ValidationSettings()
  - permise         - appel des méthodes Symbol(...) et Period(...)
  - non permise   - appel des méthodes Init(...), SetPriceSeries(...), SetOtherSeries(...) et InitIndicators(...)

3. Vérification des paramètres.

  - lancement             - après la fin avec succès de la méthode ValidationSettings()
  - fin            - après la fin avec succès de la méthode InitIndicators(...)
  - permise         - appel des méthodes Symbol(...), Period(...) et InitIndicators(...)
  - non permise   - appel de toute autre méthode d'initialisation

4. Fin de l'initialisation.

  - lancement             - après la fin avec succès de la méthode InitIndicators(...)
  - non permise    - appel des méthodes d'initialisation