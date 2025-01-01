문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertBaseEveryTick 

EveryTick

"Every tick" 플래그를 설정합니다.

void  EveryTick(
   bool    value         // 플래그
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  플래그의 새 값.

반환 값

None.

참고

플래그가 설정되면 작업 심볼에서 각 가격 변경(틱)이 처리됩니다.

플래그가 설정되지 않은 경우 처리 방법은 작업 시간 및 심볼의 새 막대에서만 호출됩니다.