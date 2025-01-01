MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertBaseEveryTick InitPhaseTrendTypeUsedSeriesEveryTickOpenHighLowCloseSpreadTimeTickVolumeRealVolumeInitSymbolPeriodMagicValidationSettingsSetPriceSeriesSetOtherSeriesInitIndicatorsInitOpenInitHighInitLowInitCloseInitSpreadInitTimeInitTickVolumeInitRealVolumePriceLevelUnitStartIndexCompareMagic EveryTick "Every tick" 플래그를 설정합니다. void EveryTick( bool value // 플래그 ) Parameters value [in] 플래그의 새 값. 반환 값 None. 참고 플래그가 설정되면 작업 심볼에서 각 가격 변경(틱)이 처리됩니다. 플래그가 설정되지 않은 경우 처리 방법은 작업 시간 및 심볼의 새 막대에서만 호출됩니다. UsedSeries Open