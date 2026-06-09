Analysis of margin levels for June 09, 2026 XAUUSD​

XAUUSD: SELL 4323.05–4377.25, TP1 4268.85, TP2 4060.95.

Long-term trend: short. The largest volume concentration of the current contract is located in the 4440.00–4490.00 range. XAUUSD is currently trading below this range, which indicates seller strength.





Medium-term trend: short. The largest volume concentration within the medium-term trend is located in the 4455.00–4478.00 range. XAUUSD is currently trading below this range, which also confirms seller strength.

From a margin zone perspective, the favorable selling area is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones, built from the low of 08.06.2026.

The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is 4323.05.

The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is 4377.25.

Intraday targets: a retest of the lows from 08.06.2026 at 4268.85.

Medium-term targets: a test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 4060.95.





Trading idea: selling from the favorable price range if a reversal pattern forms.

Sell: 4323.05–4377.25, Take Profit 1 4268.85, Take Profit 2 4060.95.





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