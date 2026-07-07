Analysis of margin levels for July 7, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: BUY 4101.83–4152.73, TP1 4203.73, TP2 4366.93.

Long-term trend: bearish. The highest concentration of volume in the current contract is located between 4320.00 and 4370.00. Trading activity in XAUUSD is currently taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.





Medium-term trend: bullish. The highest concentration of medium-term volume is located between 4025.00 and 4040.00. Trading activity is currently taking place above this range, indicating buyer strength.

The favourable buying area, based on margin requirements, lies between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones calculated from the high of 6 July 2026.

The upper boundary of the 1/4 zone is 4152.73.

The upper boundary of the 1/2 zone is 4101.83.

Intraday target: a new high above the 6 July 2026 peak at 4203.73.





Medium-term target: a test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 4366.93.

Trading idea: consider buying within the favourable price range if a reversal pattern forms.

Buy: 4101.83–4152.73, Take Profit 1: 4203.73, Take Profit 2: 4366.93.



