Analysis of margin levels for May 28, 2026 XAUUSD​

XAUUSD: SELL 4500.63-4590.28, TP1-4367.23, TP2-4121.33.

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Long-term trend: short. The maximum accumulation of volumes of the current contract is located in the range, at quotes 4395.00–4445.00. At the moment, investment operations on XAUUSD are being carried out below the specified range, which indicates the strength of sellers.





Medium-term trend: short. The maximum accumulation of volumes of the medium-term trend is located in the range, at quotes 4535.00-4555.00. At the moment, investment operations on XAUUSD are being carried out below the specified range, which indicates the strength of sellers.

The area of favorable prices for selling from the point of view of margin support is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones built from the minimum of 28.05.2026.

The quote of the lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is 4433.93.

The quote of the lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is 4500.63.

Intraday targets: renewal of the lows from 28.05.2026–4367.23.

Medium-term targets: test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ - 4121.33.





Trading recommendations: sales from the range of favorable prices when a reversal pattern is formed.

Sell: 4500.63-4590.28, Take Profit 1–4367.23, Take Profit 2–4121.33.





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