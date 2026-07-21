Analysis of margin levels for July 21, 2026 #NQ100

#NQ100: SELL 28510.3-28787.8, TP1-28232.8, TP2-27126.3.
Long-term trend: bearish. The largest concentration of volumes in the current contract is located within the 29450.0–29600.0 range. #NQ100 is currently trading below this area, indicating strong selling pressure.
Medium-term trend: bearish. The largest concentration of medium-term volumes is located within the 29460.0–29560.0 range. #NQ100 is currently trading below this area, confirming the strength of sellers.
From a margin requirements perspective, the favorable selling area is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones drawn from the low of July 17, 2026.
The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is at 28510.3.
The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is at 28787.8.
Intraday target: a move below the July 17, 2026 low at 28232.8.
Medium-term target: a test of the upper boundary of the GWCZ at 27126.3.
Investment recommendation: consider selling from the favorable price range once a reversal pattern has formed.
Sell: 28510.3-28787.8, Take Profit 1-28232.8, Take Profit 2-27126.3.
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