Analysis of margin levels for July 21, 2026 #NQ100

#NQ100: SELL 28510.3-28787.8, TP1-28232.8, TP2-27126.3.

Long-term trend: bearish. The largest concentration of volumes in the current contract is located within the 29450.0–29600.0 range. #NQ100 is currently trading below this area, indicating strong selling pressure.





Medium-term trend: bearish. The largest concentration of medium-term volumes is located within the 29460.0–29560.0 range. #NQ100 is currently trading below this area, confirming the strength of sellers.

From a margin requirements perspective, the favorable selling area is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones drawn from the low of July 17, 2026.

The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is at 28510.3.

The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is at 28787.8.

Intraday target: a move below the July 17, 2026 low at 28232.8.

Medium-term target: a test of the upper boundary of the GWCZ at 27126.3.





Investment recommendation: consider selling from the favorable price range once a reversal pattern has formed.

Sell: 28510.3-28787.8, Take Profit 1-28232.8, Take Profit 2-27126.3.



