Analysis of margin levels for June 18, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: SELL 4271.79-4326.29, TP1-4217.79, TP2-4056.69.

Long-term trend: short. The largest volume cluster of the current contract is located in the 4320.00–4360.00 range. At the moment, trading activity in XAUUSD is taking place below this range, which indicates seller strength.





Medium-term trend: short. The largest volume cluster of the medium-term trend is located in the 4335.00–4353.00 range. At the moment, trading activity in XAUUSD is taking place below this range, which indicates seller strength.

The favourable selling area from a margin perspective is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones built from the low of 17.06.2026.

The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is 4271.79.

The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is 4326.29.

Intraday targets: a renewal of the lows from 17.06.2026 at 4217.79.

Medium-term targets: a test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 4056.69.





Trading idea: sell from the favourable price range if a reversal pattern forms.

Sell: 4271.79-4326.29, Take Profit 1-4217.79, Take Profit 2-4056.69.





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