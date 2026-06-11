Analysis of margin levels for June 11, 2026 #NQ100

#NQ100: SELL 28506.2–28783.7, TP1 28228.7, TP2 27550.5.

Long-term trend: long. The largest volume concentration of the current contract is located in the 29000.0–29250.0 range. #NQ100 is currently trading below this range, which indicates buyer weakness.





Medium-term trend: short. The largest volume concentration within the medium-term trend is located in the 28550.0–28630.0 range. #NQ100 is currently trading inside this range, which indicates temporary uncertainty.

From a margin zone perspective, the favorable selling area is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones, built from the low of 11.06.2026.

The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is 28506.2.

The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is 28783.7.

Intraday targets: a retest of the lows from 11.06.2026 at 28228.7.

Medium-term targets: a test of the upper boundary of the GWCZ at 27550.5.





Trading idea: selling from the favorable price range if a reversal pattern forms.

Sell: 28506.2–28783.7, Take Profit 1 28228.7, Take Profit 2 27550.5.





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