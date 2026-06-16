Analysis of margin levels for June 16, 2026 #NQ100

#NQ100: BUY 30037.5–30315.0, TP1 30592.5, TP2 31574.5.

Long-term trend: upward. The largest volume cluster of the current contract is located in the 30440.0–30600.0 range. At the moment, trading activity in #NQ100 is taking place inside this range, which indicates temporary uncertainty.





Medium-term trend: upward. The largest volume cluster of the medium-term trend is located in the 30370.0–30460.0 range. At the moment, trading activity in #NQ100 is taking place above this range, which points to buyers’ strength.

The favorable price range for buying, based on margin requirements, is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones built from the high of 15.06.2026.

The upper boundary of the 1/4 zone is 30315.0.

The upper boundary of the 1/2 zone is 30037.5.

Intraday targets: renewal of the highs from 15.06.2026 at 30592.5.

Medium-term targets: test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 31574.5.





Trading idea: buying from the favorable price range if a reversal pattern forms.

Buy: 30037.5–30315.0, Take Profit 1 30592.5, Take Profit 2 31574.5.





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