Analysis of margin levels for June 25, 2026 XAUUSD

XAUUSD: SELL 4010.06–4061.76, TP1-3958.46, TP2-3766.86.

Long-term trend: bearish. The largest volume concentration in the current contract is located within the 4310.00–4350.00 range. Investment activity in XAUUSD is currently taking place below this range, indicating seller strength.





Medium-term trend: bearish. The largest volume concentrations for the medium-term trend are located within the 4225.00–4245.00 and 3965.00–3985.00 ranges. Investment activity in XAUUSD is currently taking place within the latter range, indicating temporary uncertainty.

The favourable price area for selling from a margin perspective lies between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones drawn from the June 24, 2026 low.

The lower boundary of the 1/4 zone is 4010.06.

The lower boundary of the 1/2 zone is 4061.76.

Intraday target: a renewal of the June 24, 2026 low at 3958.46.

Medium-term target: a test of the lower boundary of the GWCZ at 3766.86.





Trading idea: consider selling within the favourable price range if a reversal pattern develops.

Sell: 4010.06–4061.76, Take Profit 1: 3958.46, Take Profit 2: 3766.86.



