Analysis of margin levels for July 02, 2026 XAUUSD

Event to watch today:

15:30 EET. USD - Change in Nonfarm Payrolls

• Long-term trend: bearish. The highest concentration of volume in the current contract is located between 4320.00 and 4370.00. Investment activity in XAUUSD is currently taking place below this range, indicating the strength of sellers.





• Medium-term trend: bullish. The highest concentration of volume for the medium-term trend is located between 4020.00 and 4040.00. Investment activity in XAUUSD is currently taking place above this range, confirming the strength of buyers.

• The favourable buying area, based on margin requirements, is located between the 1/4 and 1/2 zones constructed from the high of July 1, 2026.

• The upper boundary of the 1/4 zone is at 4067.79.

• The upper boundary of the 1/2 zone is at 4016.89.

• Intraday target: a retest of the July 1, 2026 high at 4118.79.

• Medium-term target: a test of the lower boundary of the Golden Weekly Control Zone at 4265.79.





• Trading idea: consider buying from the favourable price range once a reversal pattern is formed.

• Buy: 4016.89–4067.79, Take Profit 1: 4118.79, Take Profit 2: 4265.79.

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