XAUUSD M5 Trade Review — 26 May 2026 (TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager)

Today I want to share a simple trade review from XAUUSD M5.

This was a demo test. The goal was not to show a perfect trade, but to explain the workflow clearly.

How I Read the Setup

The market context was bearish.

Chaser Cloud was red.

TrendCue Smart Trend gave a sell signal.

SuperTrend and HalfTrend were also bearish.

So the first decision was simple:

the direction was bearish,

the signal was bearish,

and I opened the first sell trade manually based on TrendCue Smart Trend.

After that, Trend Cue Basket Manager managed the position group and closed it at TP.

How Basket Manager Fits Into the Workflow

Basket Manager does not replace the first trading decision.

The first entry is still manual.

I use TrendCue Smart Trend to decide if the trade idea makes sense.

Then, after I open the first trade, Basket Manager detects the position and manages it as part of its basket.

This is why the two tools fit well together:

TrendCue Smart Trend helps with direction and timing.

Basket Manager helps with position management after entry.

What Happened in This Session

I had three manual entries.

The first manual entry was opened directly from the TrendCue Smart Trend sell signal.

Basket Manager managed it and closed it in profit.

The second manual entry was opened intentionally after price had already made a strong move.

Price then pulled back. Basket Manager added the next basket positions according to the settings, managed the average price, and closed the basket in profit.

The third manual entry was opened a little late.

Basket Manager still managed the position and handled the exit.

So the structure was simple:

I opened the first trade manually.

Basket Manager managed the basket after entry.

Risk Management

This is the most important part for me.

Grid-style trading can be attractive because it can grow the account quickly when the market moves well.

But it can also be risky if it is used without rules.

That is why I do not use Basket Manager as a random grid tool.

The goal is to manage the basket with structure:

controlled first lot,

controlled basket steps,

basket TP,

drawdown control,

and clear exit logic.

If the market is clear, the basket can move smoothly toward profit.

If the market becomes difficult, the focus is risk control.

In simple words:

Smart Trend gives the trade context.

Basket Manager manages the position group.





Statement Summary

Statement period: 26 May 2026

Trading days covered: 1 day



Starting balance: 1,000 USD

Final balance: 1,165.54 USD

Total net profit: 165.54 USD

Profit Factor: 14.49

Total trades: 7

Winning trades: 6

Maximal balance drawdown: 1.06%

Important Note

This was a demo account, not a guarantee of future results.

The main point of this review is not only the profit.

The main point is the workflow:

read the market with TrendCue Smart Trend,

open the first trade manually,

then let Basket Manager manage the basket based on the selected settings.

I will continue sharing more XAUUSD M5 examples and weekly reviews in my blog.