Trading Systems

XAUUSD M5 Review with TrendCue Smart Trend: Trend Context, Risk Control and Smarter Execution - 4 May

4 May 2026, 18:00
Mohammadreza Faghanimakrani
Mohammadreza Faghanimakrani
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Today’s XAUUSD M5 chart gave a very useful example of how a trader can use TrendCue Smart Trend not only as a signal indicator, but as a complete decision-making framework.

The main idea is simple:

Trend direction first.
Trade setup second.

Risk management always.


Sell Setup

The first setup was the bearish move.

A simple workflow, chaser is red, super trend and half trend is red and you have a sell signal. But as you know, the most important part, risk management:)

The stop loss could be placed

Above the Scalper HalfTrend for a tighter model.

Above the SuperTrend Trail for a wider model.

Above the last local structure high for a more conservative model.


In this example, the bearish trade had enough room to at least reach around 3R, as I put in this example above the super trend which is the highest stop level!





Trade Management

This is where Trend Cue Guardian can help a lot.

After entering the trade, a trader can manage the position automatically.

For example:

At 1R, close part of the trade and move stop loss to breakeven.

At 2R, close another part and activate trailing.

Or use pip-based rules, like moving to breakeven after a specific number of pips.


The idea is simple:

Don’t just enter the trade.

Manage the trade.

A good signal without good management is not enough.


Buy Setup

Later, we also had a bullish setup.

This one did not continue like the sell setup.

And that is completely normal.

Not every signal should become a big winner.

That is why the stop placement matters.


With TrendCue Smart Trend, the trader still had clear visual levels for risk:

Behind the HalfTrend.

Behind the SuperTrend.

Or behind the opposite structure.




Educational Note: Adding Fractal Breakout Confirmation

One simple way to make a trend-following system more selective is to add structure confirmation.

For example, when TrendCue Smart Trend shows a bearish context, the trader can wait for price to break the latest confirmed Bill Williams fractal low.


Why does this matter?

Because a fractal low represents a recent market structure level.

When price breaks that level, the sell setup is no longer based only on an indicator signal. It is also supported by a real structure break.

In this example, the bearish TrendCue context was already clear. The fractal low breakout simply gave a cleaner and more selective sell execution.


Another benefit is risk placement.

By using the opposite fractal as the stop-loss area, the trader can often define risk more clearly and potentially improve the reward-to-risk profile of the setup.




The same rule can also help avoid weaker trend setups.

For a buy setup, the trader can wait for price to break the latest confirmed fractal high.

In this area, a bullish signal appeared, but price did not break a confirmed fractal high.

So the market had not confirmed a real bullish structure shift yet.

With this rule, the trader would simply wait and skip the buy setup.




You can test TrendCue Smart Trend here:


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174993



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