Looking at the Chart: Easier Setups and Setups I Would Rather Skip with Prime ACE

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[ Introduction video ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs









Hello, and thank you for reading.

In the previous post, I explained that Prime ACE arrows are not something to enter automatically just because they appear.

They are candidates.

This time, I would like to continue from that idea and look at two simple chart examples:

an easier situation to consider,

and a situation I would rather skip or treat carefully.

Example 1: An Easier Situation to Consider

First, please look at this chart.





For me, this is a relatively easier type of buy setup to consider.

The reason is simple.

The market has been moving upward, and the buy arrow appears after a pullback.

In other words, the signal is not strongly going against the flow.

It appears in a situation where the trader can think of it as a possible continuation after a pullback.

Of course, there is no perfect setup in trading.

But among Prime ACE arrows, this kind of location is easier for me to accept.

The arrow appears after a pullback while the broader upward flow is still visible.

That is why I would consider this type of signal more positively.

Example 2: A Situation I Would Rather Be Careful With

Next, please look at this chart.





This chart also shows a buy arrow.

However, I would be much more careful with this type of situation.

The arrow appears near a high area after price has already moved upward.

After that, the market drops sharply.

The important point is this:

the arrow itself is also a buy arrow,

but the location is completely different.

When price has already risen a lot, it can be tempting to buy because the chart still looks strong.

But that is exactly the kind of situation where I want to slow down and think carefully.

The Location of the Arrow Matters

Prime ACE is not a tool for entering mechanically every time an arrow appears.

Rather, I see it as a tool for finding candidates and then choosing the better situations.

That is what I wanted to show with these two examples.

Even if both signals are buy arrows, they do not mean the same thing.

A buy arrow after a pullback in an upward flow is easier to consider.

On the other hand, a buy arrow near a high area may be something I would rather skip.

So I think the important question is not only:

did an arrow appear?

The more important question is:

where did the arrow appear?

Final Note

In this post, I focused on two simple examples.

Prime ACE arrows are non-repaint candidate signals, but they are not final answers.

After a candidate appears, I still want to check the chart location and decide whether the situation is worth taking.

That is the basic way I use Prime ACE.

If this approach makes sense to you, please take a look at the Market page below.