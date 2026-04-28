Trend Quorum — Complete User Manual for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

1. Introduction

Trend Quorum -- Complete User Manual

Trend Quorum is an adaptive trend-following indicator combining a dynamically modulated SuperTrend engine with a proprietary Trend Quality Index (TQI), three confluence filters, signal strength ratings, and built-in risk management. It runs on any symbol and timeframe, from M1 scalping to monthly swing setups, with five presets that auto-tune every parameter.

Key Features:

Adaptive SuperTrend with dynamic band compression driven by the Trend Quality Index

TQI -- 4-factor composite (Efficiency, Volatility, Structure, Momentum) measuring trend quality 0-1

EMA Cloud confluence filter with visual cloud fill

ADX Trend Strength filter with configurable threshold

Multi-Timeframe confirmation with auto-select or manual HTF override

Signal strength: Strong (4/4), Medium (3/4), Weak (1-2/4)

Three ATR-based TP levels + pivot-based SL with configurable R-multiples

TP hit detection with turquoise color change

On-chart dashboard with 10 sections

11 alert conditions (popup, push, email)

Five presets: Auto, Scalping, Default, Swing, Crypto 24/7

Download the indicator:





2. Understanding Adaptive SuperTrend + TQI

The core engine modulates SuperTrend band width continuously via the Trend Quality Index. Tight bands in clean trends, wide bands in chop. The signal pipeline:

ATR Calculation -- Baseline volatility measurement (default 13 bars). Efficiency Ratio -- Compares net directional movement to total bar-to-bar movement. ER near 1.0 = straight-line trend; near 0.0 = noise. TQI Computation -- Four normalized factors weighted into a 0-1 score: Efficiency (0.35): Directional purity

(0.35): Directional purity Volatility (0.20): Current volatility vs baseline

(0.20): Current volatility vs baseline Structure (0.25): Orderly swing-point progression

(0.25): Orderly swing-point progression Momentum (0.20): Persistent directional movement across recent bars Band Modulation -- TQI feeds through a power curve and adjusts the SuperTrend multiplier. High TQI compresses bands; low TQI widens them. Asymmetric mode further tightens the active side and widens the passive side (ratchet effect). Direction Change -- SuperTrend flips on price break OR Character-Flip (rapid TQI collapse from >0.55 to <0.25 signals reversal before price formally breaks the band). Confluence Gating -- The flip must pass all enabled filters (EMA Cloud, ADX, MTF). Only then does an arrow appear with a strength rating.

3. Installation Guide

Trend Quorum installs automatically from the MQL5.com Market:

Purchase from MQL5.com Market (XXXXX) Product auto-installs -- no manual file copying required Open MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 Open Navigator (Ctrl+N) Expand Indicators > Market Find Trend Quorum Drag onto any chart Configure parameters and click OK

Allow 100-200 bars warmup before expecting reliable signals.

4. Signal System Overview

Arrow

Green Up Arrow (233) = BUY -- SuperTrend flipped bullish, all confluence gates passed

(233) = BUY -- SuperTrend flipped bullish, all confluence gates passed Red Down Arrow (234) = SELL -- SuperTrend flipped bearish, all gates passed

Strength Rating

Confluence Rating Interpretation 4/4 Strong SuperTrend + all 3 filters -- highest probability 3/4 Medium SuperTrend + 2 filters -- good probability 1-2/4 Weak SuperTrend + 0-1 filters -- exercise caution

The SuperTrend always counts as one source. Each enabled filter adds one more. Disabled filters don't count against the score.

Non-Repainting

All signals fire on confirmed closed bars only via a new-bar guard. Once an arrow appears, it never moves or disappears.

5. Trend Quality Engine Configuration

TQI Weights

Factor Weight Measures Efficiency 0.35 Directional purity Volatility 0.20 Volatility vs baseline ATR Structure 0.25 Orderly swing progression Momentum 0.20 Persistent directional bars

Weights must sum to 1.0.

Quality Influence (0.4)

Controls TQI-to-band modulation strength. 0 = standard SuperTrend. 1 = maximum compression/expansion.

Quality Curve Power (1.5)

Non-linearity. 1.0 = linear. >1 = bands stay tight for mild TQI drops, expand rapidly for severe drops.

Asymmetric Bands (ON)

Active side tightens to lock profit; passive side widens for pullback room. Asymmetry Strength (0.5) controls intensity.

Character-Flip Detection (ON)

TQI collapse from >0.55 to <0.25 triggers reversal even before price breaks the band. Catches reversals 2-5 bars earlier. Min Trend Age (5) prevents false flips on new trends.

Efficiency-Weighted ATR (ON)

Raw ATR scaled by (0.5 + 0.5*ER). Clean trends use full ATR; noisy periods use half. Results in better band widths for both conditions.

Multiplier Smoothing (ON)

EMA-smooths band multipliers to prevent abrupt jumps. Creates gradual transitions matching real regime shifts.

6. Confluence Filter Configuration

Each filter is an independent gate. When enabled, signals must pass ALL active gates.

EMA Cloud Filter

Parameter Default Description Enable false Master switch Fast EMA 9 Fast EMA period Slow EMA 21 Slow EMA period Show Cloud true Draw lines + fill

BUY requires fast > slow (bullish cloud). SELL requires fast < slow. Excellent at eliminating counter-trend signals.

ADX Trend Strength

Parameter Default Description Enable false Master switch Length 14 ADX period Threshold 20.0 Minimum ADX

ADX < 20 = ranging. ADX > 25 = strong trend. Raising threshold produces fewer, higher-quality signals.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Parameter Default Description Enable false Master switch Timeframe Auto HTF selection Method SuperTrend SuperTrend or EMA Cross

Auto-Select: M1-M5 -> H1 | M15 -> H4 | H1 -> D1 | H4 -> W1 | D1 -> MN1

BUY requires HTF also bullish. SELL requires HTF bearish.

How They Combine

0 filters: SuperTrend alone triggers signal

1 filter: SuperTrend + that filter agree

2 filters: SuperTrend + both agree

3 filters: SuperTrend + all three agree

7. Risk Management Setup

Stop-Loss

BUY : SL = recent swing low - (SL Buffer x ATR)

: SL = recent swing low - (SL Buffer x ATR) SELL : SL = recent swing high + (SL Buffer x ATR)

: SL = recent swing high + (SL Buffer x ATR) Default buffer: 1.5x ATR

Take-Profit Levels

Level Default Calculation TP1 1.0R Entry +/- risk x 1.0 TP2 2.0R Entry +/- risk x 2.0 TP3 3.0R Entry +/- risk x 3.0

Visual Lines

Red line = SL. Green lines = TP1/2/3. Price labels at Label Offset distance (default 10 bars).

Hit Tracking

Lines turn turquoise when TP is reached. Dashboard shows status as checkmarks.

Trade Timeout

After 100 bars (configurable), trade tracking resets for the next signal.





8. Complete Parameter Reference

# Parameter Type Default Category 1 Preset string Auto Main 2 ATR Length int 13 Main 3 Base Band Width double 2.0 Main 4 Enable Vol-Adaptive bool true Adaptive 5 Efficiency Window int 20 Adaptive 6 Adaptation Strength double 0.5 Adaptive 7 ATR Baseline Length int 100 Adaptive 8 Enable TQI bool true TQI 9 Quality Influence double 0.4 TQI 10 Quality Curve Power double 1.5 TQI 11 Smooth Multipliers bool true TQI 12 Asymmetric Bands bool true TQI 13 Asymmetry Strength double 0.5 TQI 14 Efficiency-Weighted ATR bool true TQI 15 Character-Flip Detection bool true TQI 16 Char-Flip Min Age int 5 TQI 17 Char-Flip High TQI double 0.55 TQI 18 Char-Flip Low TQI double 0.25 TQI 19 Weight: Efficiency double 0.35 TQI 20 Weight: Volatility double 0.20 TQI 21 Weight: Structure double 0.25 TQI 22 Weight: Momentum double 0.20 TQI 23 Structure Window int 20 TQI 24 Momentum Window int 10 TQI 25 Enable EMA Cloud bool false EMA 26 Fast EMA Length int 9 EMA 27 Slow EMA Length int 21 EMA 28 Show EMA Lines bool true EMA 29 Enable ADX Filter bool false ADX 30 ADX Length int 14 ADX 31 ADX Threshold double 20.0 ADX 32 Enable MTF bool false MTF 33 Higher Timeframe TF Auto MTF 34 MTF Method string SuperTrend MTF 35 Show TP/SL bool true Risk 36 SL Buffer (xATR) double 1.5 Risk 37 TP1 R-multiple double 1.0 Risk 38 TP2 R-multiple double 2.0 Risk 39 TP3 R-multiple double 3.0 Risk 40 Label Offset int 10 Risk 41 Mark TP Hits bool true Risk 42 Trade Timeout int 100 Risk 43 Show Dashboard bool true Visual 44 Show SuperTrend bool true Visual 45 Show Arrows bool true Visual 46 Bull Color color Lime Colors 47 Bear Color color Red Colors 48 SL Color color OrangeRed Colors 49 TP Color color Lime Colors 50 Enable Alerts bool true Alerts 51 Push Notifications bool true Alerts 52 Email Alerts bool false Alerts

Preset overrides parameters 2-42 with optimized values. TQI weights (19-22) must sum to 1.0.

9. Dashboard Guide

MARKET

Symbol, Timeframe, active Preset name.

TREND

Direction : Bullish (green) or Bearish (red)

: Bullish (green) or Bearish (red) TQI : Quality score 0.00-1.00

: Quality score 0.00-1.00 Trend Age: Bars since last direction change

SIGNAL

Signal direction (BUY/SELL/---), Strength (Strong/Medium/Weak), Confluence count (X/4).

CONFLUENCE

Individual filter states: EMA Cloud (Bullish/Bearish/OFF), ADX (value + Strong/Weak/OFF), MTF (direction/OFF).

INDICATORS

ER value, RSI value, Volume Z-score.

CONTEXT

Session High/Low, Range in points, nearest Resistance, nearest Support.

ACTIVE TRADE (visible when tracking)

Entry price, SL price, TP status (checkmarks), P&L in points and R-multiple, Trade age in bars.

TQI DETAIL

Component values: ER, Volatility, Structure, Momentum.

Status (Ready / Warming up), Bars since last signal.

10. Alert Configuration

11 Alert Types

# Alert Fires When 1 Buy Signal Bullish flip + all confluence gates pass 2 Sell Signal Bearish flip + all gates pass 3 Any Signal Either buy or sell 4 Trend Change Bull SuperTrend flips bullish (ungated) 5 Trend Change Bear SuperTrend flips bearish (ungated) 6 TP1 Hit Price reaches TP1 7 TP2 Hit Price reaches TP2 8 TP3 Hit Price reaches TP3 9 SL Hit Price reaches stop-loss 10 TQI High (>0.7) Strong trend environment 11 TQI Low (<0.3) Choppy/reversal warning

Channels

Channel Function Setup Popup Alert() Works by default Push SendNotification() Configure MetaQuotes ID Email SendMail() Configure SMTP settings

Example Message

TQ BUY | EURUSD | H1 | Price: 1.08550 | Strong 4/4 | TQI: 0.72 | SL: 1.08200 | TP1: 1.08900

Trend Change vs Signal: Trend Change alerts fire on every SuperTrend flip regardless of confluence. Signal alerts fire only when all gates pass. Use Trend Change for early warning; Signal for actionable entries.

11. Trading Strategies

Scalping (M1-M15)

Settings: Preset=Scalping, EMA Cloud ON, ADX ON (25), MTF OFF. Trade Strong signals only. TP1=1.0R, TP2=1.5R, TP3=2.0R.

Workflow: Enter at signal bar close. Take 50% at TP1, move SL to breakeven. Close remainder at TP2/TP3. Best on EURUSD, GBPUSD M1-M5.

Day Trading (M15-H4)

Settings: Preset=Default, all 3 filters ON, MTF auto-select. Strong signals only. TP1=1.0R, TP2=2.0R, TP3=3.0R.

Workflow: Confirm HTF alignment on dashboard. Enter at close. Take 1/3 at each TP level, trailing stop after TP1. Best on M15-H1.

Swing Trading (H4-D1)

Settings: Preset=Swing, all filters ON, EMA=21/50, MTF=Weekly. Strong only. TP1=1.5R, TP2=3.0R, TP3=5.0R.

Workflow: Enter at close. Take 1/4 at TP1, trail to breakeven. Let majority run to TP3. Monitor TQI -- tighten stops if TQI drops below 0.3. Best on H4-D1.

12. Parameter Presets

Parameter Scalping Default Swing ATR Length 10 13 21 Band Width 1.5 2.0 2.5 ER Window 14 20 30 Quality Influence 0.3 0.4 0.5 Curve Power 1.2 1.5 1.8 SL Buffer 1.0 1.5 2.0 TP1 1.0R 1.0R 1.5R TP2 1.5R 2.0R 3.0R TP3 2.0R 3.0R 5.0R Timeout 50 100 200

Scalping: M1-M15. Tight bands, fast adaptation, conservative targets. Default: M15-H4. Balanced responsiveness and noise filtering. Swing: H4-D1. Wide bands, slow adaptation, generous multi-day targets.

13. Troubleshooting

No signals: Allow 100-200 bars warmup. Try disabling confluence filters one at a time. Check dashboard CONFLUENCE section for blocking filters.

Dashboard missing: Verify Show Dashboard = true. Resize chart to trigger redraw. Reset offset parameters to defaults.

Signals delayed: By design. Signals fire on confirmed closed bars only (non-repainting). Arrow appears when the signal bar closes.

MTF not working: Ensure HTF has sufficient history. Open the HTF chart once to force history download, then return to your chart.

Download the indicator:

Email: info@forexobroker.com



Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

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15. Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may sustain a loss exceeding your initial investment. Trend Quorum is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The authors accept no liability for any loss arising from use of the indicator. By using Trend Quorum you acknowledge sole responsibility for your trading decisions.



