Introducing 'Quant Direction' Indicator || Stop Guessing Your Market Bias

Hello traders,

Most traders waste plenty of minutes every morning clicking through chart after chart, trying to figure out which direction the market is moving. They second-guess themselves, flip their bias, and end up taking low-quality trades. Quant Direction eliminates that problem completely.





👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046





⚡What Is Quant Direction?

Quant Direction is a 3-dimensional market analysis indicator that gives you a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market with no emotions, no second-guessing, no screen fatigue.

The engine processes 8 timeframes (M5 to Monthly) in milliseconds and tells you exactly who is in control of the market at any given moment. It works on any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.

Whether you are a Scalper, an Intraday trader, or a Swing trader, Quant Direction gives you the edge.





📊 The 3 Dimensions of Market Analysis



Instead of giving you a single signal from a single timeframe, Quant Direction analyzes the market across three distinct dimensions simultaneously giving you both a macroscopic and microscopic view of what is happening:

Scalping Analysis — Captures immediate, fast-paced momentum shifts and lower-timeframe execution points. Know when short-term pressure is building before it explodes.

— Captures immediate, fast-paced momentum shifts and lower-timeframe execution points. Know when short-term pressure is building before it explodes. Intraday Analysis — Identifies the true underlying daily directional bias. Stop trading against the dominant session flow.

— Identifies the true underlying daily directional bias. Stop trading against the dominant session flow. Swing Analysis — Focuses on heavy macro trends to ensure you never fight the broader institutional flow. Know where the big money is positioned.

Each dimension displays a directional percentage bias directly on your chart ,from 50% to 100% Bearish or Bullish, with plain-English trend strength descriptions so you always know what you are looking at.





🔥The Exclusive Scoring Engine



Behind the dashboard, Quant Direction runs a multi-layered scoring system based on AI Algorithm. It evaluates:

Structural trend strength — Is the trend backed by real structure or noise?

— Is the trend backed by real structure or noise? Predictive momentum velocity — Is momentum accelerating or fading?

— Is momentum accelerating or fading? Algorithmic price action — What is the algorithm reading from pure price behavior?

Most importantly, the engine dynamically filters out choppy, low-volatility ranging conditions. You will not receive alerts when markets are going nowhere. Every signal Quant Direction generates is a high-quality one.

This was developed using advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing before release.





🔔 Smart Confluence Alert System



You will never stare at the charts waiting for a setup again.

Quant Direction features a highly customizable, platform-wide alert system with screen pop-ups and Mobile Push Notifications that triggers based on your exact confluence requirements:

1-D Confluence — Any single dimension hits your designated threshold (e.g. 70% Bullish ). Good for aggressive traders who want early entries.

— Any single dimension hits your designated threshold (e.g. ). Good for aggressive traders who want early entries. 2-D Confluence — Two adjacent dimensions align simultaneously (Scalp + Intraday, or Intraday + Swing). Higher probability. Fewer false signals.

— Two adjacent dimensions align simultaneously (Scalp + Intraday, or Intraday + Swing). Higher probability. Fewer false signals. 3-D Confluence — The ultimate signal. All three dimensions align across all timeframes. This means massive momentum in one direction , the kind of move you do not want to miss.

Set your thresholds once, walk away, and let Quant Direction alert you when the market is ready.





⚙️ Key Features



Dynamic Dashboard — Sleek, non-intrusive on-chart display. Shows directional % biases per dimension with plain-English descriptions.

— Sleek, non-intrusive on-chart display. Shows directional % biases per dimension with plain-English descriptions. Global Alert Throttle — Set a minimum interval between alerts (e.g. 5 minutes). Zero notification spam.

— Set a minimum interval between alerts (e.g. 5 minutes). Zero notification spam. UI Scaling — Full support for high-resolution monitors. Resize the dashboard perfectly for your screen.

— Full support for high-resolution monitors. Resize the dashboard perfectly for your screen. Works on any instrument — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto. Any pair on your platform.

— Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto. Any pair on your platform. MT4 and MT5 compatible — Full versions available for both platforms.

💡 How To Use It



The concept is simple:

Attach Quant Direction to any chart. Set your preferred confluence level (1-D, 2-D, or 3-D) and your directional threshold. Enter your trades in the direction Quant Direction confirms with the market momentum behind you.

Use it standalone to identify your bias before manually placing trades. Or combine it with your existing tools to add an extra layer of confirmation before every entry.





👉Get Quant Direction



Available now for both MT4 and MT5:





👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFD's carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Quant Direction is an analytical tool provided for informational purposes only. It does not place trades automatically. You should carefully consider your investment objectives and level of experience before making any trading decisions.





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