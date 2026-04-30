Arrows Are Candidates, Not Commands: Three Final Checks I Use Before Taking a Prime ACE Setup

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[ Introduction video ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs









Hello, and thank you for reading.

In an earlier post, I explained that Prime ACE is first used to find where to fight — in other words, your tradable battlefield — through the parameters and the panel.

But even after that battlefield begins to become clear, it does not mean that every arrow should be taken as it is.

This time, I would like to focus on the next step:

once the battlefield becomes clearer, how should you narrow down the arrows?

Prime ACE Arrows Are Not Final Answers

Prime ACE displays arrows based on confirmed bars and non-repaint logic.

That means you do not need to worry about the signal disappearing later.

But even so, one important point remains:

an arrow appearing does not automatically mean you must enter.

In Prime ACE, arrows are not final answers.

They are candidates.

And when I narrow down those candidates, I first check three things in a simple way.

The Three Things I Check First

The three points I look at are:

Is the arrow going against the broader flow?

Is the move already too extended?

Is there a barrier right in front of price?

Even just checking these three points can change how the arrows look.

1. Is the Arrow Going Against the Flow?

For example, even if a buy arrow appears on M15, I become more cautious if the higher timeframe is clearly moving downward.

On the other hand, if the higher timeframe is aligned in the same direction — or at least not strongly pushing against the setup — the arrow becomes easier to consider.

I also take a quick look at market structure in a simple Dow-theory sense:

are highs and lows rising cleanly?

or are they beginning to break down?

When the flow is clean, the arrows usually become much easier to judge.

2. Is the Move Already Too Extended?

Another thing I try to avoid is chasing arrows after a move has already stretched too far.

Even if the chart still looks strong, I become cautious when:

price has already moved significantly

price is too far away from the moving average

the entry starts to feel like late participation rather than a balanced setup

In those situations, I usually do not want to chase the arrow.

3. Is There a Barrier Right Ahead?

I also become more careful when price is approaching something that may act as a barrier, such as:

a recent high or low

a clear horizontal level

a round number

If I feel that price may pause or react very soon, I do not want to ignore that.

So even without making the process too complicated, just thinking in terms of:

flow

extension

barrier

already changes the way the arrows are filtered.

Situations I Often Skip

In practice, I often skip arrows in situations such as:

arrows that clearly go against the higher-timeframe direction

arrows appearing when the structure is starting to break down

arrows that come after a large extension

arrows with a nearby high, low, horizontal level, or other visible barrier

These are not the only skip conditions possible, but they are among the first things I look at.

Skipping Is Not Failure

One more thing matters here.

Even if you skip a setup and price later continues moving in that direction, I do not think that automatically means the decision was wrong.

Trading is not a game where you must catch every move.

The goal is to choose the situations you can genuinely accept, and let the rest go.

I believe that this accumulation of selection is what leads to greater stability over time.

What Prime ACE Is Designed to Support

Prime ACE is not a tool for entering simply because an arrow appears.

It is a tool that helps make the following process clearer:

find candidates through non-repaint signals

find your battlefield through the panel and parameter adjustment

narrow down the arrows through discretion

and support exits and post-entry handling through the bonus companion EA

This structure is designed to aim for the middle ground:

not relying too much on raw instinct alone

but also not handing everything over to full automation

Final Note

In this post, I wanted to summarize one simple idea:

once your tradable battlefield becomes clearer, the next step is not to obey every arrow, but to choose which arrows are actually worth taking.

If this approach makes sense to you, please take a look at the Market page below.