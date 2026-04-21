What Should You Check First? Prime ACE Is a Tool for Finding Your Tradable Battlefield Through the Panel

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[ Introduction video ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs









Hello, and thank you for reading.

When I use Prime ACE Strategy properly, the first thing I do is not chase the arrows immediately.

What I do first is much simpler:

I adjust the parameters and watch how the panel values change in the upper-right corner of the chart.





What I Check First

Once I choose the symbol and timeframe I want to trade, I begin changing conditions little by little and observe how the following values move:





Win Rate

PF

Net Profit

Max Drawdown

What matters here is not judging whether the current numbers are good or bad in isolation.

What really matters is this:

when you change the conditions, which direction do the numbers move?

How the Panel Helps You Find a Tradable Battlefield

For example, if you make certain conditions slightly stricter and begin to see changes such as:

Win Rate improves

PF improves

Net Profit improves

Max Drawdown becomes smaller

then that may indicate a place where the technical logic is working more effectively.

In other words, that may become your tradable battlefield.

On the other hand, if even a small parameter change causes the numbers to collapse clearly, that may suggest that the current setup is not well matched to that situation.

In that case, you may need to change the settings, the symbol, or the timeframe.

That is why I do not view the Prime ACE panel as something that simply shows performance numbers.

I view it as a tool for finding where you should fight.

Why Win Rate Alone Is Not Enough

When I read the panel, I do not judge it by Win Rate alone.

Win Rate is easy to understand, but it is not enough by itself.

That is why I also check PF.

Then I look at Net Profit to confirm whether profits are actually accumulating.

And finally, I check Max Drawdown to make sure those results are not being built on top of unreasonable risk.

To me, the Prime ACE panel is not something you use to look at only one number.

It is something you use to evaluate the overall balance:

Win Rate

PF

Net Profit

Max Drawdown

One of the Core Strengths of Prime ACE

This is one of the core strengths of Prime ACE Strategy.

Instead of running a full backtest every time, you can compare the directional change in these values quickly by adjusting conditions and watching how the panel responds.

That is why I do not think of Prime ACE as a tool where you simply enter when an arrow appears.

I think of it this way:

first, use the panel to find your tradable battlefield

then, filter the arrows through discretion

That is the correct order.

What Comes Next

The next step after that is to remove the arrows that are clearly not worth taking, based on your own market judgment.

Prime ACE arrows are not final decisions.

They are candidates.

That position is also clearly reflected in the product design.

Final Note

In this post, I wanted to summarize one of the most important starting points in using Prime ACE Strategy:

find your tradable battlefield through the panel first.

If this way of thinking makes sense to you, please take a look at the Market page below.