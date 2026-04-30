Working with XAUUSD on timings April 27-30, 2026

#XAUUSD, April 27-30, 2026

1) All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.



2) The XAUUSD forecast can also be viewed here.



Timings are presented as is, without interpretation. UTC+3

Manage your risk

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The iVISTscalp5 indicator provides not only a visual forecast of timings, but also in text form. The forecast in text form looks like this:

The forecast is given for the week ahead. It is divided by days of the week. The timing is indicated and the number of predicted points is indicated in parentheses.





When can the forecast for the new week be calculated in the iVISTscalp5 indicator?



The iVISTscalp5 indicator calculates the forecast for the new week with the first tick received from the broker in the mt5 terminal. 1) If your broker provides an opportunity to trade cryptocurrencies, then mt5 quotes are constantly being received. In this case, the iVISTscalp5 indicator will calculate the forecast for any financial instrument in mt5 from Saturday to Sunday. For example, 00:01 on April 26 (Sunday), 2026. 2) If your broker does not have cryptocurrencies, then the iVISTscalp5 indicator will calculate the new forecast from Sunday to Monday. For example, 00:01 on April 27 (Monday), 2026. In any case, you will receive a forecast at the beginning of a new trading week. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Let's see how the timings on gold have been working over the past few days.

Rays represent 60-minute forecasts, flags represent 7-minute forecasts.







XAUUSD // UTC+3 // Apr 27 , 2026

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XAUUSD // UTC+3 // The timings work on April 28, 2026

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XAUUSD // UTC+3 // The timings work on April 29, 2026

VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-1uT_OH0qE

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XAUUSD // UTC+3 // The timings work (7 min/buy 02:13-02:14) on April 30, 2026

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iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!

To be continued...











