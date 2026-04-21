How to Set Up SwiftCap EAs on MT5 — Complete Guide for All Expert Advisors

How to Set Up SwiftCap EAs on MT5



Purchased from MQL5 Marketplace? Here's everything you need to get started.

Getting Started on MT5

Setting up any SwiftCap EA takes under 10 minutes. Here's the quick process:

Log into your MQL5 account inside MT5 — Tools > Options > Community. This activates your purchased license automatically. Download the EA inside MT5 — View > Terminal > Market tab > search SwiftCap > Download. Enable AutoTrading — Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > check Allow Automated Trading. Open the correct chart for your EA (pair and timeframe listed below). Drag the EA from the Navigator panel onto the chart. In the Inputs tab, click Load and select the set file for your pair. Click OK. A smiley face on the chart means it's running.

Set files for every pair are available on each product page. For the full detailed setup guide for each product, visit swiftcapeas.com/guides

Before You Start

You will need:

MetaTrader 5 (download from your broker)

MQL5 account logged into MT5

A broker with raw ECN spreads and fast execution — we recommend IC Markets or FP Markets

A VPS for 24/5 uninterrupted trading — we recommend ForexVPS

SwiftCap Master EA — V1.5

Timeframe: M5 | Pairs: XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, BTCUSD | Prop Firm: Compatible

The Master EA is a pure scalping strategy built for speed. Because it targets short, fast moves, broker execution quality matters more here than any other EA in the lineup. Use an ECN broker with spreads under 20 points on GOLD. If your prop firm restricts news trading, pause the EA 5 minutes before and after high-impact releases.

For the full setup guide: swiftcapeas.com/guides

SwiftCap Breakout EA — V1.2

Timeframe: M15 | Pairs: XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, AUDJPY| Prop Firm: Compatible

The Breakout EA identifies supply and demand zones and trades the breakout from those levels. It performs best during London and New York sessions when breakout moves have the most follow-through. It can run on all 6 pairs simultaneously — each pair needs its own chart with a separate set file loaded.

For the full setup guide: swiftcapeas.com/guides

SwiftCap Grid EA — V1.1

Timeframe: M15 | Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD | Prop Firm: Not Compatible

Important: The Grid EA opens multiple sequential positions and is not suitable for prop firm challenge accounts. Use this EA on personal live or demo accounts only. The three pairs it trades — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD — are specifically chosen for their range-bound, mean-reverting behaviour. Do not run it on volatile instruments like GOLD or indices.

For the full setup guide: swiftcapeas.com/guides

SwiftCap Trinity EA — V1.1

Timeframe: M15 | Pairs: GOLD | Prop Firm: Compatible

Trinity is our flagship EA. It runs four strategies simultaneously on the same chart — intraday scalping, trend exploitation, and reversal hedging. This means it adapts to different market conditions rather than relying on a single edge. When one layer is quiet, the others are active. It is our most tested EA for funded account challenges and has been verified across FundingPips, FTMO, MyFundedFX, and The5ers.

For the full setup guide: swiftcapeas.com/guides

Prop Firm Accounts — Key Rules

Use the PropFirm set file for all challenge accounts

Set your daily loss limit to 80% of your firm's maximum — never run it to the edge

Pause all EAs 5 minutes before and after high-impact news if your firm restricts news trading

Run the EA consistently across the required minimum trading days rather than chasing a fast finish

The Complete Bundle

All 4 EAs are available individually or as a bundle. The bundle saves you $60 per month compared to purchasing each EA separately, and includes everything — set files, setup guides, free lifetime updates, and Discord community access.

Monthly, quarterly, and lifetime options are available.

View the bundle and full pricing: swiftcapeas.com/eas

Troubleshooting

Sad face on the chart — confirm your MQL5 account is logged in under Tools > Options > Community and that AutoTrading is enabled.

EA not taking trades — check the Journal tab at the bottom of MT5 for a specific error message.

Live results differ from backtest — this is normal. Live trading includes real spread and slippage. Using an ECN broker and a VPS minimises this gap.

MQL5 license not activating — log back into your MQL5 community account inside MT5. The license reactivates automatically.

Support

Discord: discord.gg/gH3RJWRJKS

Email: team@swiftcapeas.com

MQL5 Marketplace: mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas/seller

Live Results: myfxbook.com/members/SwiftCapEAs





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