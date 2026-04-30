Effective trading is right here!
My Trading

Effective trading is right here!

30 April 2026, 10:03
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
141

GRABBER BOT

Guys, GRABBER BOT keeps making money. Its most effective trading mode is the 3-trade strategy. These are micro-grids that perform a slight averaging. At the same time, each trade is protected by a stop-loss, so you don’t have to worry about anything bad happening to your deposit. Simply put—deposit funds into your trading account and enjoy the results with complete peace of mind. Here’s what GRABBER BOT’s backtesting looks like in the three-trade mode:



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GRABBER BOT

TEST RESULTS:

AUDCAD


EURAUD


EURCAD


EURCHF


EURNZD


GBPAUD


GBPCAD


NZDCAD


USDCAD




#GRABBER BOT