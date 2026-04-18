[New Release] Prime ACE Strategy — A Non-Repaint MT4 Indicator Built for Discretionary Traders

New to Prime ACE Strategy? Please start with the public setup guide below before reading the rest of this post.



[ Introduction video ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs





Hello, and thank you for reading.

After a long period of development and testing, I am pleased to announce that Prime ACE Strategy is now available on MQL5 Market.

Prime ACE Strategy is an MT4 trading tool built around the indicator itself.

It is not a product for blind arrow-following.

It is also not a fully automated system designed to run unattended.



Why I Built Prime ACE

One of the hardest parts of trading is not simply whether a signal appears.

The real difficulty is deciding whether that signal is worth trusting in the current market.

Discretionary trading offers flexibility, but judgment can easily be affected by emotion, hesitation, or fatigue.

A fully automated system, on the other hand, may continue running mechanically even when market conditions are no longer suitable.

Prime ACE Strategy was built to support the middle ground between those two extremes:

keep the final decision in human hands, while using tools to support judgment and reduce the burden of post-entry handling.



What Prime ACE Does

The concept is simple.

1. Non-repaint signal candidates

Prime ACE displays non-repaint arrows based on confirmed bars, making trade candidates visible without rewriting the past.

2. On-chart panel for edge checking

The panel helps you review metrics such as win rate and profit factor, so you can judge whether the current settings and the current market condition appear tradable.

3. More consistent post-entry handling

After you select a candidate through discretion, the bonus companion EA helps make post-entry handling more consistent.

In other words, Prime ACE is not designed to automate everything.

The key decision remains yours.

The tool is there to support the parts that tend to become heavy in actual trading.



Built Around Classic Trend-Following

This product is not built to chase flashy numbers alone.

It is built around a classic trend-following idea:

accept that losing trades are part of the process, and focus on capturing and extending the moves that truly develop.

In one Gold M15 test example, the result for the period from April 2025 to March 2026 was:

Net Profit: +13,944 USD

Profit Factor: 1.78

This is not a one-shot fantasy.

It is much closer to the idea of steadily building results through trend-following.



Who Prime ACE May Suit

Prime ACE Strategy may suit traders who:

want to improve the quality of discretionary judgment

often hesitate even when a signal appears

want to choose entries themselves while reducing the burden of exits and trade management

do not want a fully automated black-box EA

want to keep their own market view involved in the process



Important Note

Prime ACE Strategy runs on MetaTrader 4 only.

It does not run on MetaTrader 5.

A short product video is also available in the Screenshots section of the product page.





Market Page

If this approach resonates with you, please take a look at the Market page below.