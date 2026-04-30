⏳ 20 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

For the next 20 days, Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently.

Nova Is Changing. Here Is Why That Is Good For You.

I have been building Nova for over a year. 50 EAs, then 3. Dozens of blog posts. Setup libraries, backtest results, documentation. All of it built around one idea: give traders as much control as possible.

I was wrong about that.

The Problem I Created

Nova EAs have a lot of inputs. Risk settings, filter settings, signal settings, session settings. The idea was flexibility. The reality is confusion. Too many choices, too many ways to get it wrong, too many variables to test before you find something that works for your situation.

Most people buying want something that works when they turn it on. Not a framework they have to master first.

That is on me. And it is changing.

What Nova Becomes Next

The next version of Nova is built around one idea: you should not have to figure anything out.

Pick your market. Pick your style. Done.

Everything else, the risk calculations, the filters, the signal settings, all of it handled internally. Tested, validated, locked in. No setup library to dig through. No backtest to run before you start. No wrong settings to accidentally load.

Just plug in and run.

The same professional framework that Nova has always used. The same risk engine, the same filter stack, the same execution logic. Just without the part where you have to configure all of it yourself.

Starting With Forex

The first update will cover major forex pairs. Built-in, tested setups for the markets most traders actually use. More markets follow after that.

This is a bigger rebuild than anything I have done before. It takes time to do right. But the direction is set and the work has started.

Why Buying Now Matters

The May 20 price increase is happening. That was a promise made at the start of this campaign and it stands.

But here is what that means for anyone buying today: you are getting in at the lowest price Nova will ever be, right before the biggest improvement Nova has ever had.

The version you buy at $49 or $69 is the version that becomes something significantly better through free updates. Same license. Better product. For the price it is right now.

That is not marketing. That is just the timeline.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Questions or feedback — reach out directly. I read everything.