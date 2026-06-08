Nova Update | Cleaner Lineup, Free Setup Library, Daily Live Results

Nova has been simplified so the focus is clearer: better tools, better setup support, and more transparent live updates.

Visit My Seller Profile For Community Access

Nova PAX Trader Has Been Removed

Nova PAX Trader has been removed from the lineup.

The reason is simple: I want the Nova catalog to stay focused. Instead of keeping products alive just to have more names listed, I prefer to focus development, support, and updates on the systems that actually matter right now.

The current Nova lineup is now cleaner:

Nova GOLD Breakout - the active launch and main focus right now.

Nova FI Trader - the free EA and entry point into Nova.

Nova DNA Trader - the portfolio-style forex breakout system.

New Nova Community Channel

I have also started a new Nova community channel.

The goal is not to create noise. The goal is to have one place where I can share useful Nova updates outside the product pages:

Free setup files for Nova FI Trader

Setup changes and testing notes

Nova GOLD Breakout daily session summaries

Winning and losing trade breakdowns

Weekly live performance summaries

EA updates and changelogs

Launch pricing reminders

For community access, visit my MQL5 seller profile. The contact link is available there.

Nova Seller Profile

Nova GOLD Breakout Is Still The Main Launch

Nova GOLD Breakout remains the main focus of the current campaign.

It is built for XAUUSD M1 session breakouts with breakout, retest, and fallback logic. It is also running live on Nova 002, so the results can be followed in real market conditions.

Launch price: $99 until July 1, 2026

After launch: $249

Nova GOLD Breakout Product Page

Nova 002 Live Signal

For setup files, questions, or community access, message me on MQL5 or visit my seller profile.