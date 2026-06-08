⏳ 23 Days Left | The $99 Launch Window Is Closing

Nova GOLD Breakout is still available at $99. On July 1, 2026, the price becomes $249.

Download The Free Demo Now

The Trade Is Not Always Over After The First Breakout

A simple breakout EA usually has one job. Wait for price to break the range, enter the trade, and hope the move continues.

But XAUUSD does not always move cleanly.

Sometimes it breaks, pushes toward profit, then comes back to retest the entry. Sometimes it breaks, fails, and then runs through the other side of the range. That is where many basic breakout systems stop thinking.

Nova GOLD Breakout was built to handle more than the first entry.

Breakout. Retest. Fallback.

The EA creates a range during a set time window. It marks the high and low of that range. Then it watches for the breakout.

If price breaks out, the EA can enter the breakout trade.

If price moves a set percentage toward take profit and then returns to the entry level, the EA can open a retest trade with the same stop levels.

If the breakout fails and price breaks the opposite side of the range, the EA can open a fallback trade in the other direction. That fallback trade can also have its own retest opportunity.

At maximum, the EA can take four trades in a day: breakout, breakout retest, fallback, fallback retest.

Once take profit is hit, it stops for the day. If the setup fails completely, it also stops for the day.

For Traders Who Want The Big Move, But Still Want Rules

There is nothing wrong with wanting a serious move from gold. That is why people trade XAUUSD.

The problem starts when the system has no limit. Endless entries. No real stop. Martingale. Grid recovery. Bigger and bigger risk because the market did not listen.

Nova GOLD Breakout does not work like that.

It has a defined daily structure. Defined trade logic. Stop loss on every trade. A force close option at night. And a live signal you can watch before deciding.

You can check the signal here:

Nova 002 Live Signal

The Launch Price Is The Opportunity

The EA is new. The signal is building. The launch campaign is active.

That is why the price is $99 right now.

On July 1, it becomes $249.

If you are interested, do not guess. Download the free demo, run your own backtests on XAUUSD M1, and watch how the logic behaves.

23 days left before the price changes.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo

Need help with the settings or testing? Message me directly.