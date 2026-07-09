Position sizing on Gold (XAUUSD): the simple ATR method that survives any broker

Most traders don't blow gold accounts because their entries are bad — they blow them because their size is wrong. On XAUUSD a single "normal" candle can be 3–5 dollars, and a lot that felt harmless on EURUSD suddenly swings your equity by hundreds. Here is the position-sizing method I use on every Sentinel Gold tool: broker-proof, ten seconds, and your risk stays constant no matter how wild gold gets.

Step 1 — Decide your risk in money, not in lots.

Pick a fixed % of your balance per trade. 1% is a sane default. On a 10,000 account that is 100 USD at risk — full stop. This number never changes; the lot does.

Step 2 — Let ATR set the stop distance.

Gold's volatility is not constant, so a fixed 200-point stop is too tight on a busy day and too loose on a quiet one. Use the Average True Range (ATR, period 14):

Stop distance = 1.5 × ATR

When gold is calm the stop is tight; when it is volatile the stop breathes. Your stop adapts to the market instead of fighting it.

Step 3 — Turn money-risk + stop distance into a lot.

This is the part most people get wrong. The formula that works on every broker and every symbol:

Loss per 1.0 lot = (Stop distance ÷ Tick size) × Tick value

Lot = Risk money ÷ Loss per 1.0 lot

Then round down to the broker's volume step and clamp to the min/max lot. Rounding down matters — rounding up quietly over-risks you.

Worked example (XAUUSD, 10,000 account, 1% risk, ATR = 7.00):

• Risk money = 100 USD

• Stop distance = 1.5 × 7.00 = 10.50

• Tick value ≈ 1 USD per 0.01, tick size 0.01 → loss per lot = (10.50 ÷ 0.01) × 1 = 1050 USD

• Lot = 100 ÷ 1050 = 0.095 → rounded down = 0.09

The same trade on a 500 account? 5 ÷ 1050 = 0.004 → below the 0.01 minimum. That tells you the honest truth: this stop is too wide for that account. A calculator that hides this and rounds up to 0.01 is lying to you about your risk.

Why ATR sizing beats fixed lots.

Your worst-case loss is the same on every trade, in every regime. Winning streaks compound on a stable base; losing streaks don't wreck you. It's the least glamorous edge in trading — and the one that actually keeps you in the game.

If you'd rather not do the math by hand, my free Sentinel Gold tools print the ATR stop and the exact risk-based lot right on the chart — attach and read. But even if you never touch them, run these three steps before your next gold trade. Constant risk is the difference between a drawdown and a blown account.

— Servet Coban