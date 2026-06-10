⏳ 21 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

New Gold EA. Real Trades Posted Daily. Join The Channel And Watch Before You Buy.

Nova GOLD Breakout has been live for over a week now. Real trades on a real account. And from today, every trade gets posted publicly so you can watch the system work in real gold market conditions before spending anything.

The Telegram channel is live: t.me/novaalgotrading

Join it. Watch the trades come in. See exactly how the three stage logic behaves when the market is moving, when it is ranging, when gold is doing the frustrating things gold always does. That is more useful than any backtest screenshot and it costs nothing to follow.

What Nova GOLD Breakout Actually Does

Built exclusively for XAUUSD M1. A session-based range defines the breakout levels every day. When price breaks out, the EA enters. If price retests the broken level before hitting target, the EA enters again. If the breakout fails completely and price pushes through the other side, the EA enters the fallback trade in the new direction.

Three stages. No indicators. No martingale. Stop loss on every trade at the opposite side of the range.

Most gold breakout EAs have one stage and hope for the best. This one adapts to what actually happens.

21 Days Left At $99

The demo is free in the Strategy Tester. The Telegram channel is free to join. The live signal is free to follow. The only thing with a price tag and a deadline is the EA itself.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. Three weeks left to get in at the launch price.

Join the channel first. Watch a few days of trades. Then decide.

Join The Telegram Channel | Download The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.