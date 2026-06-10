⏳ 21 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Stop Guessing Whether A Gold EA Works. Watch It Trade Live Every Day For Free.

The biggest problem with buying an EA is that you never really know if it works until you have already paid for it. Backtests look good on everyone's product page. Live signal screenshots get cherry-picked. You buy, you run it, and then you find out.

Nova GOLD Breakout does something different. Every trade gets posted in real time on the Telegram channel. Not highlights. Not the good days only. Every trade, every session, as it happens.

Join the channel, watch it for a few days, and make your decision based on what you actually see. That is a better way to evaluate an EA than reading any description including this one.

t.me/novaalgotrading

What You Will See

Nova GOLD Breakout trades XAUUSD M1 using a session range. Breakout fires, trade opens. Price retests the broken level, EA enters again. Breakout fails and reverses, EA catches the fallback in the new direction. Three stages. No indicators. No martingale. Clean logic visible on every trade.

Gold has been in a difficult period recently. Ranging, faking out, reversing. Exactly the kind of market this three stage system was built for. Watch how it handles those conditions in real time and form your own opinion.

21 Days. Free Demo. Free Channel. One Deadline.

Join the channel free. Try the demo free. Follow the live signal free. The only deadline is July 1 when the price goes from $99 to $249 permanently.

Join The Telegram Channel | Download The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.