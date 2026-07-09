Gold Lion EA Live Performance Under Real Trading Conditions

Building a reliable Gold Expert Advisor is not about achieving the highest possible returns—it's about delivering consistent performance while managing risk responsibly.

The Gold Lion EA live signal is currently running on an IC Markets EU MT5 account with 1:30 leverage, one of the most restrictive environments for automated Gold trading.





Current Live Results

✔ Initial Deposit: $300

✔ Current Growth: +27%

✔ Maximum Drawdown: 15%

✔ Reliability: 100%

Why is 1:30 leverage important?

Most Gold Expert Advisors are demonstrated on 1:200, 1:500 or even higher leverage, where free margin is abundant and recovery systems have much more room to operate.

This signal is different.

Running on 1:30 leverage means:

• Significantly less available margin

• Stricter capital management

• Higher margin requirements for every position

• Recovery management operates under much tougher conditions

In other words, this live account represents a far more conservative and demanding trading environment than the one most traders use.

With 1:500 leverage, the EA would have substantially more free margin available to manage positions, while the trading logic itself remains exactly the same.

Built for Long-Term Trading

Gold Lion EA is designed with one objective:

Consistency before aggressiveness.

Instead of chasing unrealistic returns, the focus is on controlled growth, disciplined risk management, and long-term account stability.

Development is ongoing, and additional improvements and new features will continue to be introduced in future versions.

Thank you to everyone following the project and supporting its development.



