What Changed Today

22 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch + New Nova Community Journal

Nova GOLD Breakout is still available for $99 until July 1, 2026. After that, the price becomes $249.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo

The Nova Telegram Channel Is Now Live

I started the Nova Telegram channel so there is one place for setup files, updates, live notes, and daily summaries.

This is not only for marketing posts. The goal is to build a public journal around the Nova systems.

Join here:

Nova Algorithmic Trading Telegram Channel

What Will Be Posted There

Free Nova FI Trader setup files

Setup changes and testing notes

Nova GOLD Breakout daily summaries

Winning and losing trade breakdowns

Weekly live performance summaries

EA updates and changelogs

Launch pricing and campaign updates

The main focus right now is Nova GOLD Breakout, because that is the active launch. But the channel is built as the full Nova hub, including the free Nova FI Trader setup library.

Why This Matters

Most EA pages only show the best screenshots, best backtests, and best days.

I want to show the full process.

Nova GOLD Breakout will now have daily summaries showing what happened during the session: how many trades were taken, whether breakout, retest, or fallback logic was involved, and what the final result was.

Good days and bad days.

That matters because a real trading system cannot be judged only by a description. You should be able to follow how it behaves over time.

Free Setup Library For Nova FI Trader

Nova FI Trader is the free entry point into Nova.

The Telegram channel includes the free setup library for Nova FI Trader, so traders can start from prepared settings instead of default parameters.

Download Nova FI Trader here:

Nova FI Trader - Free EA

Nova GOLD Breakout Is Still The Main Launch

Nova GOLD Breakout is built for XAUUSD M1 session breakouts with breakout, retest, and fallback logic.

It is also running live on Nova 002, so the results can be followed in real market conditions.

Launch price: $99 until July 1, 2026

After launch: $249

Nova GOLD Breakout Product Page

Nova 002 Live Signal

No EA guarantees results. The goal now is simple: show the systems, share the setups, document the live behavior, and let traders decide based on real information.

Join The Nova Telegram Channel